Fabletics Plans to Open on Regent Street

LONDON — Fabletics is making an ambitious first foray into European retail, with a pop-up space on Regent Street.

Spanning 2,400 square feet and two floors, the space will offer the brand’s full activewear ranges, fitness classes and the opportunity to trial at-home rowing machines.

The company — which was started with an all-digital approach by Kate Hudson, Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler — has been doubling down on brick-and-mortar retail, starting with 70 doors across the U.S. and is looking to expand its footprint internationally.

As its biggest European market, the U.K. made for the perfect testing ground. Another store is set to open in Berlin, which is the company’s second largest market in the continent.