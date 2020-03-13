LONDON — Lilac-hued posters reading ‘Veni Vidi Viti’ and picturing a striking color-blocked heel have been dotted all around Central London, adding a much-needed dose of color— and optimism — to the British capital.

They marked the opening of footwear designer and Louis Vuitton shoe director Fabrizio Viti’s first brick-and-mortar store at the Burlington Arcade in Mayfair, which is home to many artisanal labels and exciting names in the footwear world, from Manolo Blahnik to Baudoin & Lange.