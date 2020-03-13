March sadness.
The coronavirus has spread to over 100 nations, including the U.S., Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, since the outbreak began in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of China in late January — and its impact is being felt across myriad industries.
The virus — which has affected roughly 131,600 people and caused 4,924 deaths as of March 12 — is now the cause of a number of other cancellations and postponements in other industries, including tech conferences such as SXSW, music festivals, including the Ultra Music Festival and Coachella, and pro and collegiate sporting events.
These cancellations have led many to speculate what major event the virus will affect next, with some wondering the fate of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. COVID-19 has rocked the fashion world acutely, shifting international fashion weeks, upcoming trade shows and other events globally.
