×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Do Brand TikTok Challenges Work?

Eye

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer Talks Season Three

Business

LuisaViaRoma Secures Lease for Manhattan Retail Destination

Faherty to Open Madison Avenue Flagship on New York’s Upper East Side

The shop will feature a brand-run coffee shop scheduled to open in early spring.

Alex Faherty, Kerry Docherty, chief impact officer and Alex's wife, and Mike Faherty.
Cofounders Alex Faherty, Kerry Docherty and Mike Faherty. courtesy shot

The Faherty Brand will open a flagship store in New York this week at 1175 Madison Avenue, between 86th and 87th Streets, marking the brand’s seventh unit in the city.

The 3,864-square-foot store, which will occupy a space formerly filled by Williams-Sonoma, will not only feature women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, but will also include a brand-run coffee shop scheduled to start brewing its own coffee (Sun & Waves), along with serving teas and pastries, in early spring.

The Faherty Brand, which was founded by twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty in 2013, started out in menswear, but women’s now accounts for 30 percent of the overall business. Sixty-five percent is menswear and 5 percent is kids’ apparel.

Related Galleries

The brothers, who grew up surfing in New Jersey, began serving up a collection of sustainably sourced sportswear with a beach-inspired, muted color palette. Mike Faherty, who majored in fashion design at Washington University in St. Louis and had worked for Ralph Lauren before starting the company, is cofounder and chief creative officer, while Alex, a Yale grad who has a background in finance, oversees the business as cofounder and chief executive officer. Kerry Docherty, Alex’s wife, is also a cofounder and chief impact officer.

At the new Madison Avenue store, 45 percent of the product will be women’s, 45 percent men’s and 10 percent kids, said Alex Faherty. Retail prices will range from $15 to $599.

“This will be our first Upper East Side store, we have a strong customer base in the neighborhood who already love the brand so we’re excited to be there for them and also introduce the brand to new customers in the neighborhood.,” said Alex Faherty.

The family-oriented neighborhood has tenants such as Roller Rabbit, James Perse, Madewell, LoveShackFancy, Zadig & Voltaire, and Peloton.

Faherty Brand is also available at such wholesale accounts as Mr Porter, Huckberry, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop and Evereve, and specialty stores across the country.

“As we approach our 10-year anniversary, we could not be more proud of where we are as as brand and a business,” said Alex Faherty. “We started Faberty to create comfortable, premium apparel that is inspired by the sun and waves, while spreading good vibes. We’ve had an exciting past year, and are looking forward to 2023.”

An interior shot of Faherty Brand in Venice Beach

Looking to the future, Alex Faherty said that while the majority of their business is done through their online channel, their retail footprint is a consistent priority, and they’re looking to expand internationally. “While people may come to find our product online, they fall in love with Faherty as a brand in our retail stores. Kudos to my mom [Ninie Norris, vice president of store design] and our retail design for creating intimate, feel-good spaces. We now have 47 retail stores with more in the making and can’t wait to open up in more neighborhoods across the country.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Hot Summer Bags

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Faherty to Open Flagship Store on Madison Between 86th and 87th Streets

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad