Faherty to Open Madison Avenue Flagship on New York’s Upper East Side

The Faherty Brand will open a flagship store in New York this week at 1175 Madison Avenue, between 86th and 87th Streets, marking the brand’s seventh unit in the city.

The 3,864-square-foot store, which will occupy a space formerly filled by Williams-Sonoma, will not only feature women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, but will also include a brand-run coffee shop scheduled to start brewing its own coffee (Sun & Waves), along with serving teas and pastries, in early spring.

The Faherty Brand, which was founded by twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty in 2013, started out in menswear, but women’s now accounts for 30 percent of the overall business. Sixty-five percent is menswear and 5 percent is kids’ apparel.

The brothers, who grew up surfing in New Jersey, began serving up a collection of sustainably sourced sportswear with a beach-inspired, muted color palette. Mike Faherty, who majored in fashion design at Washington University in St. Louis and had worked for Ralph Lauren before starting the company, is cofounder and chief creative officer, while Alex, a Yale grad who has a background in finance, oversees the business as cofounder and chief executive officer. Kerry Docherty, Alex’s wife, is also a cofounder and chief impact officer.

At the new Madison Avenue store, 45 percent of the product will be women’s, 45 percent men’s and 10 percent kids, said Alex Faherty. Retail prices will range from $15 to $599.

“This will be our first Upper East Side store, we have a strong customer base in the neighborhood who already love the brand so we’re excited to be there for them and also introduce the brand to new customers in the neighborhood.,” said Alex Faherty.

The family-oriented neighborhood has tenants such as Roller Rabbit, James Perse, Madewell, LoveShackFancy, Zadig & Voltaire, and Peloton.

Faherty Brand is also available at such wholesale accounts as Mr Porter, Huckberry, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop and Evereve, and specialty stores across the country.

“As we approach our 10-year anniversary, we could not be more proud of where we are as as brand and a business,” said Alex Faherty. “We started Faberty to create comfortable, premium apparel that is inspired by the sun and waves, while spreading good vibes. We’ve had an exciting past year, and are looking forward to 2023.”

An interior shot of Faherty Brand in Venice Beach

Looking to the future, Alex Faherty said that while the majority of their business is done through their online channel, their retail footprint is a consistent priority, and they’re looking to expand internationally. “While people may come to find our product online, they fall in love with Faherty as a brand in our retail stores. Kudos to my mom [Ninie Norris, vice president of store design] and our retail design for creating intimate, feel-good spaces. We now have 47 retail stores with more in the making and can’t wait to open up in more neighborhoods across the country.”