Fanatics Inks Deal for 2028 L.A. Olympics

Fanatics is expanding its relationship with the Olympics.

The digital sports and merchandising platform has inked a deal with LA28 and Team USA to elevate the fan shopping experience before, during and after the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Under the terms of the deal, Fanatics will offer a large assortment of officially licensed apparel, hard goods, memorabilia, collectibles and real-time on-demand products for the LA28 and Team USA Olympics and Paralympics — both online and in stores. Fanatics will also create physical retail spaces offering product and experiences throughout Los Angeles at the multiple venues and stadiums that will be used for the LA28 Games.

Fanatics been the e-commerce partner of Team USA since 2009 and has had a deal with the International Olympic Committee since 2021.

Fanatics will also be creating specific product for the Games and will outfit the tens of thousands of volunteers who will be working during the events.

“With Team USA’s exceptional reach and the Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, there’s never been a more exciting time in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of consumer products for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties. “Fans want to be part of the Games every step of the way and, as the industry leader, Fanatics is the perfect creative force to bring that journey to life through products and retail. They’ll bring continuous freshness to the market for fans while rapidly advancing retail technology to give consumers seamless, tailored experiences.”

“As excitement builds around the United States hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, Fanatics is incredibly proud to be the official retail provider of LA28 and Team USA,” said Gary Gertzog, president of business affairs for Fanatics. “We look forward to providing a best-in-class product assortment, as well as a heightened retail experience for fans whether attending the Games in Los Angeles or cheering from afar around the world.”

The agreement was between Fanatics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, the commercial joint venture between the LA28 Games and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and is part of the group’s focus to attract younger consumers by offering a range of retail experiences and more made-to-order products.