×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will the Hottest Ticket at September Fashion Weeks Be an NFT?

Men's

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Business

Wuhan’s Post-pandemic Surge to Central China’s Most Important Retail Hub

Fanatics Inks Deal for 2028 L.A. Olympics

The digital sports merchandiser will sell officially licensed product online and at various venues around the city.

Fanatics fan gear
Fanatics produces gear for fans.

Fanatics is expanding its relationship with the Olympics.

The digital sports and merchandising platform has inked a deal with LA28 and Team USA to elevate the fan shopping experience before, during and after the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Under the terms of the deal, Fanatics will offer a large assortment of officially licensed apparel, hard goods, memorabilia, collectibles and real-time on-demand products for the LA28 and Team USA Olympics and Paralympics — both online and in stores. Fanatics will also create physical retail spaces offering product and experiences throughout Los Angeles at the multiple venues and stadiums that will be used for the LA28 Games.

Related Galleries

Fanatics been the e-commerce partner of Team USA since 2009 and has had a deal with the International Olympic Committee since 2021. 

Fanatics will also be creating specific product for the Games and will outfit the tens of thousands of volunteers who will be working during the events.

“With Team USA’s exceptional reach and the Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, there’s never been a more exciting time in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of consumer products for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties. “Fans want to be part of the Games every step of the way and, as the industry leader, Fanatics is the perfect creative force to bring that journey to life through products and retail. They’ll bring continuous freshness to the market for fans while rapidly advancing retail technology to give consumers seamless, tailored experiences.”

“As excitement builds around the United States hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, Fanatics is incredibly proud to be the official retail provider of LA28 and Team USA,” said Gary Gertzog, president of business affairs for Fanatics. “We look forward to providing a best-in-class product assortment, as well as a heightened retail experience for fans whether attending the Games in Los Angeles or cheering from afar around the world.”

The agreement was between Fanatics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, the commercial joint venture between the LA28 Games and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and is part of the group’s focus to attract younger consumers by offering a range of retail experiences and more made-to-order products.

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Hot Summer Bags

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Fanatics Inks Deal to Operate Retail

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad