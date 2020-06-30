Fanatics has significantly expanded its partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, France’s preeminent multisport club, in a deal that it is touting as “one of the most comprehensive and ambitious sports merchandising partnerships ever created.”

Fanatics, the global leader in licensed sports merchandising, has signed a 10-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain that expands beyond e-commerce to now include manufacturing rights and management of the club’s apparel, headwear and hard goods licensed products. The deal, which will kick off this summer and run through 2030, is expected to significantly expand the breadth of product available.

Under the terms of the deal, Fanatics will exclusively operate the e-commerce business for PSG and will become the master licensee for all products in its portfolio except for Nike and other co-branded offerings. PSG will retain ownership of its brand.

Fanatics is projecting that by targeting PSG’s database of 45 million active customers in Europe, North America and Asia, it will be able to triple the club’s e-commerce business over the next 36 months. Fanatics is also expecting to double the number of licensees over the next two years.

“Above all, we were looking [to unite] competence and excellence,” said Fabien Allegre, the Paris Saint-Germain Brand diversification director. “What is special about Paris Saint-Germain is its brand ambition in fields outside football. On the other side, Fanatics has an incredible know-how when it comes to fan experience and maximizing the potential of sports brands. Our ambition which is high, is to join forces at times when consumption habits change rapidly and business evolves daily.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Photographer Hannah Khymych’s Quarantine Portrait Collaboration

Gary Gertzog, Fanatics’ president of business affairs, added: “Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most forward thinking and innovative football clubs in the world and is, without doubt, one of the hottest brands in global sport right now. Partnering with like-minded organizations that enjoy thinking outside of the box to move the industry forward is what excites us. We are incredibly proud to team up with a club that is willing to push the boundaries of what is possible to continue enhancing the experience for sports fans globally.”

Fanatics partners with several of the biggest football clubs across Europe and some of the largest sporting organizations in the world, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Ryder Cup, Tour De France and Formula One.

Established in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain is headquartered in Paris and has been owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011. It has clubs in men’s and women’s soccer, handball, judo and e-sports, and operates has offices in Singapore, New York and Doha.