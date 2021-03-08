Farfetch’s holiday campaign for Ramadan launching today is a celebration of modest fashion featuring exclusives from 30 regional and international designers and brands.

The modest edit includes designs exclusive to Farfetch ranging from Marchesa and Oscar de la Renta to Tory Burch, Off-White, Taller Marmo and Amina Muaddi, as well as regional brands such as Shatha Essa, Sem Sem, Bambah and Sandra Mansour.

The lead-up to the Islamic holy month, which begins in mid-April, is a big opportunity for brands and retailers. “The search for modest wear actually increases by 29 percent during the Ramadan period,” said Edward Sabbagh, managing director of Farfetch Middle East.

“For the coming Ramadan season, we wanted to ensure we could deliver a take on modesty with an ‘only on Farfetch’ angle by working with a variety of global and local brands across core categories that we know to be in demand during the period,” he explained. “These editorial content pieces and boutique partnerships have been extremely successful and we will keep investing in them for the foreseeable future.”

Farfetch’s campaign targets Middle East-based clients, but Sabbagh said the appeal goes beyond the region, showcasing modesty in many interpretations. The Ramadan campaign will run across Farfetch’s websites globally, with items available for purchase around the world. “Modesty as a concept has evolved a lot over the years and is not tied to a specific moment or occasion, but a lifestyle. Throughout the year we see a consistent demand globally for modest dressing but Ramadan is obviously a period where we see a spike for this particular kind of product,” said Sabbagh.

Asked if the platform might add a permanent modest edit, Sabbagh said they take a more nuanced approach, leaning on data science to offer a personalized and curated customer journey. “The merchandising across any brand or category page is optimized to the preferences of our customers. Very simply, two different customers with different fashion preferences should have their own personalized experiences,” explained Sabbagh. “We invest a lot in this aspect of data science, to ensure the most personalized service and also inspire customers with some brands and designs that they haven’t discovered yet. This is something we are very excited about.”

Since Farfetch launched in the Middle East in partnership with Chalhoub Group, the platform has seen strong regional growth, outpacing Farfetch Marketplace gross merchandise volume growth for four consecutive quarters.

“Regionally, we now have more than 100 direct integrations with some of the leading multibrand boutiques and monobrand stores. This has been a huge help to the brands to capitalize on the growth of the luxury online demand,” Sabbagh said.

Elle B. Mambetov designer of L.A.-based modest fashion label Elle B. Zhou, created a capsule for Farfetch’s Ramadan campaign. She said reaching a wider audience for her work as a Muslim American designer has been a dream come true. “My collections are true to my design aesthetic, full of vibrancy and color, something I searched high and low for after converting to Islam. I’m so honored to have been able to find a way to incorporate that aesthetic with Arabic writing and elements that reflect my current way of life and being. I hope to reinvent modest fashion and create pieces that fill a gap in the market for anyone who enjoys dressing modestly.”