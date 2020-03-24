By  on March 24, 2020

MILAN — Italian fashion and accessories brands are asking their landlords for a commercial rent freeze during the country’s lockdown.

On Tuesday, Claudio Marenzi, president of Confindustria Moda — the association representing 66,000 Made in Italy textile, fashion and accessories companies generating total revenues of 95.5 billion euros and employing 580,000 people — wrote a letter directed to commercial landlords.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers