Fashion to Figure, the plus-size e-commerce site and brand, is launching an initiative of rotating creatives to expand the fashion-forward styles available to the plus-size community called FTFLab.

Fashion to Figure will start with influencers in their FTFLab community and expand to other creatives.

The first person selected to launch this initiative is Frankie Tavares, an influencer and plus-size model who has 117,000 followers on Instagram and owns Frankie Tees, a T-shirt line for sizes small to 4X.

The Fashion to Figure x Frankie Tavares offering consists of a three-piece capsule collection, including a top-bottom set and a jumpsuit. Prices range from $49.95 to $89.95. It will be available on fashiontofigure.com, starting today at 3 p.m., E.T.

“Being the first FTFLab means so much to me. Growing with Fashion to Figure from a customer to an influencer and now a designer is unreal,” said Tavares. “I’ve always dreamed of what my first designs would look and feel like and FTF made it happen. It was my goal to make every woman feel like a sexy boss babe, look expensive and scream confidence without uttering a word,” she said.

Tavares envisioned offering luxe pieces that specifically fit a plus-size body without sacrificing style. Focussing on premium fabrics, the capsule was produced in Asia. It will be promoted mainly through social and digital platforms.

Fashion and design creatives and tastemakers will be periodically chosen to collaborate with Fashion to Figure and launch their own mini-capsule collections. Collaborators will be paid for their partnership, receive a budget for executing marketing visuals and earn royalties based on sales. The plan is to have a monthly launch for the capsules. Upcoming capsules will be designed by La’tecia Thomas and Kelly Augustine.

The Fashion to Figure collaborators will have complete autonomy and their designs will remain exclusive to them. Fashion to Figure will guide the development, manufacturing and selling through FashiontoFigure.com. People interested can contact FTFLab@ftf.com.

“We get approached so often with amazing design ideas from our community,” said Nick Kaplan, founder of Fashion to Figure. “FTFLab is the perfect platform to help champion their entrepreneur spirit and help bring these ideas to life.”

In September, Saadia Group bought the e-commerce business of RTW Retailwinds Inc., which included New York & Co. and Fashion to Figure, which specializes in large sizes. RTW Retailwinds went bankrupt in July and liquidated its New York & Co. and Fashion to Figure stores, though Saadia Group has kept the New York & Co. and Fashion to Figure e-commerce operating. The following month Saadia bought the names and online divisions of Lord & Taylor.

