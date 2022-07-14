Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month Profit and Sales Growth

The company's results were driven by strong performance of Uniqlo, particularly outside of Japan and China

Theory store entrance from Uniqlo Regent
Theory store entrance from Uniqlo Regent Street store ARON.KLEIN/Courtesy

TOKYO—Fast Retailing said Thursday that its nine-month net profit grew by over 50 percent, driven by strong performance of its Uniqlo operations both in Japan and internationally. 

In the nine months ended May 31, Fast Retailing’s net profit gained 57.1 percent year on year, totaling 237.8 billion yen, or $1.7 billion at current exchange rates. The company said the profit was a record high for the three- and nine-month period, both before and after taking into consideration the impact of a weaker yen.

The company’s operating profit for the period increased by 19 percent on the year to 271 billion yen. 

Fast Retailing posted nine-month net sales of 1.765 trillion yen, representing growth of 3.9 percent compared with the same period a year prior.

Related Galleries

Among the company’s various business segments, Uniqlo International reported significant increases in both profit and revenue. Sales for the segment rose 13.7 percent year on year, totaling 841.2 billion yen. 

“While the Japanese yen depreciation boosted performance in yen terms, the segment also reached record-highs in local currency terms,” Fast Retailing said in a statement. The results were driven by strong performance at Uniqlo operations in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania, North America, and Europe (excluding Russia, where Uniqlo has paused its operations). The brand’s performance in the greater China region slumped due to the impact of restrictions to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Japan, Uniqlo reported declines in its nine-month profits and sales, due mainly to a high comparative base in the previous year. However, performance improved in the third quarter, with sales increasing by 8.7 percent.

Fast Retailing said that GU, its fashion casualwear brand, saw manufacturing delays and logistical issues interrupt its product launches. This led to a drop in overall sales, which declined by 5.1 percent from a year prior to 190.5 billion yen.

The company’s global brands segment, which includes Theory, Princesse Tam Tam, Comptoir des Cotonniers, J Brand and PLST, saw a large increase in sales drive its return to profitability in the nine-month period. Net sales for the segment rose 11.8 percent year on year to 90 billion yen. 

Based on its nine-month totals and strong performance in its fiscal third quarter, Fast Retailing raised its guidance for the year ending Aug. 31. It now expects its full-year net profit will jump by 47.2 percent to 250 billion yen, an increase of 60 billion yen over its previous forecast, released in April. 

The company is predicting an increase of 16.5 percent in yearly operating profit, for a total of 290 billion yen. This is up from an earlier forecast of 270 billion yen.

Fast Retailing is now forecasting its full-year net sales will increase by 5.5 percent over the previous fiscal year, coming in at 2.25 trillion yen. Its previous forecast was 50 billion yen lower.

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Hot Summer Bags

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fast Retailing Raises Guidance On Nine-Month

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad