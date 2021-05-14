Nordstrom has teamed with buzzy Los Angeles-based brand Fear of God for its latest pop-up concept.

The retailer turned to Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo for the 13th edition of its New Concepts@Nordstrom, which will feature exclusive mainline and Essentials younger-skewed product as well as drops from the brand’s Seventh Collection offering, its collaboration with New Era and its new Essential Kids line.

The mainline capsule will include suits, jackets, accessories and footwear along with Fear of God’s signature hoodies and sweatshirts. The Essentials offering will include a selection of pullover sweatshirts, sweatpants, tops, shorts and jackets in two exclusive colorways, stone and cement. The shop will also include an early release of Fear of God’s latest footwear drop, “The California,” for men’s, women’s and children. Nordstrom will be the exclusive North American retail partner for the shoe, which will launch globally in September.

All told, prices at the pop-up will range from $30 to $3,195. Aesthetically, the design of the shop will emulate Fear of God’s minimal sensibility with textured walls and fixtures that resemble limestone and concrete. The product will be displayed on chrome fixtures to complement the neutral palette of the design.

The idea for the shop came about as a result of the long relationship between Sam Lobban, senior vice president of designer and New Concepts at Nordstrom, and Lorenzo. “One of the first people I called when I started working for Nordstrom was Jerry, I think what he’s built is incredible and he’s been a huge supporter of ours,” Lobban said. “When we were ideating on Concept 013: Fear of God, it was important for us to highlight the diverse assortment the brand offers and bring them all together for our customers to shop in one place. Outside of Fear of God’s experiential pop-up in downtown L.A. back in 2019, this is the first time all elements of the brand have been brought together in one place in North America and we are excited to partner and share the brand’s distinct interpretation of American luxury.”

View Gallery Related Gallery They Are Wearing: Springtime Fashion in and New York, Los Angeles, and Austin

Lorenzo added: “Being a service-first brand, it feels natural to partner with Nordstrom. Our intentions are aligned in that we both strive to provide the best exploration, solutions and products for our customers at every stage of their lives.”

Concept 013: Fear of God will be available online starting Friday through early August as well as at 11 retail locations: the Nordstrom Men’s Store in New York; the downtown flagship in Seattle; Michigan Avenue in Chicago; South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif.; Fashion Valley in San Diego; Century City in Los Angeles; Valley Fair in San Jose, Calif.; Tysons Corner in McLean, Va; Northpark in Dallas; Aventura in Florida, and Pacific Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

The New Concepts pop-up strategy launched in January 2019 and has included Out Cold, featuring products for inclement weather; an Entireworld shop focused on the Scott Sternberg collection, and a Thom Browne locker room. In February, it celebrated Black History Month with a concept called Black_Space which featured five Black creatives who hand-selected brands for the pop-up.