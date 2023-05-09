×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Texas Outlet Killings Add to Retail’s Anxiety

Fashion

Best Dressed Guests at the Coronation of King Charles III

Beauty

Wall Street Grapples With Reports Over Nelson Peltz, Estée Lauder

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Inhabit Saks Fifth Avenue Windows

The windows are up from Wednesday through May 23.

Fendi by Marc Jacobs in the windows of Saks Fifth Avenue.
A rendering of Fendi by Marc Jacobs in the windows of Saks Fifth Avenue. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Fendi and Saks Fifth Avenue are coming together to celebrate the exclusive pre-launch of the Fendi by Marc Jacobs summer capsule 2023.

Running from Wednesday through May 23 and coinciding with the global unveiling of the full collection at Saks that day, the Fendi display will be featured in the six front windows of Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. On Thursday, the collection will be available in all Fendi boutiques and online.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fendi and bring this highly anticipated capsule collection to life with an exclusive takeover at our iconic New York flagship,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer of Saks.

Related Galleries

Margolies described the capsule as “an evocative collection of statement ready-to-wear and playful iterations of the legendary [Baguette] bag.”

Fendi by Marc Jacobs
Fendi by Marc Jacobs ad image. courtesy from Fendi

Diagonal LED screens placed within cubic structures are part of an immersive digital installation, recalling the urban attire of the collection and its glittering, silvered, grey, white, fluoro yellow and black palette.

Windows will feature multidimensional zigzag animations playing around Fendi logos and iconic patterns and products. Neon lights punctuate the windows with Fendi’s signature fluoro yellow tone that characterizes the collection, also reminiscent of “local color” inspired by workmen’s safety vests that are found on the city’s streets.

A rendering of the Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection in Saks windows.

On the main floor of Saks, iconic Fendi bags are taken over by the Marc Jacobs reinterpretation of the Fendi Roma logo, reflecting the urban theme in both color and the everyday, utilitarian materials —alongside leather, denim and canvas. On the first-floor atrium, the Fendi Roma logo reinterpreted by Marc Jacobs in fluoro yellow becomes a backdrop for the display of the collection, similarly present on the third and eighth floors for women’s ready-to-wear and shoes.

In the Fendi summer capsule, Fendi translates Jacobs’ creativity into new statements for the upcoming season playing with the codes of the Fendi Roma logo and exaggerated, platformed and oversize silhouettes, the cityscape palette, through rtw and accessories for women’s and men’s.

Campaign image for Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection
A campaign image for the Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection. courtesy shot from Fendi

The summer 2023 collection features such looks as distressed oversize denim jackets and pants with the Fendi Roma logo and baggy parachute pants with multiple pockets paired with cropped T-shirts and hoodies.

The partnership between Fendi and Jacobs started in New York as part of the Baguette 25th anniversary celebration. The Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection is a tribute to both the iconic Baguette bag and to the city, New York, in which its place in pop culture history was sealed.

Fendi by Marc Jacobs
Fendi by Marc Jacobs campaign image. courtesy shot from Fendi

In related news, special video assets of the Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection were directed by Mario Sorrenti for the house.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Hot Summer Bags

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Be Featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's Six Front Windows

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad