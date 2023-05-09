Fendi by Marc Jacobs to Inhabit Saks Fifth Avenue Windows

Fendi and Saks Fifth Avenue are coming together to celebrate the exclusive pre-launch of the Fendi by Marc Jacobs summer capsule 2023.

Running from Wednesday through May 23 and coinciding with the global unveiling of the full collection at Saks that day, the Fendi display will be featured in the six front windows of Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. On Thursday, the collection will be available in all Fendi boutiques and online.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fendi and bring this highly anticipated capsule collection to life with an exclusive takeover at our iconic New York flagship,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer of Saks.

Margolies described the capsule as “an evocative collection of statement ready-to-wear and playful iterations of the legendary [Baguette] bag.”

Fendi by Marc Jacobs ad image. courtesy from Fendi

Diagonal LED screens placed within cubic structures are part of an immersive digital installation, recalling the urban attire of the collection and its glittering, silvered, grey, white, fluoro yellow and black palette.

Windows will feature multidimensional zigzag animations playing around Fendi logos and iconic patterns and products. Neon lights punctuate the windows with Fendi’s signature fluoro yellow tone that characterizes the collection, also reminiscent of “local color” inspired by workmen’s safety vests that are found on the city’s streets.

A rendering of the Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection in Saks windows.

On the main floor of Saks, iconic Fendi bags are taken over by the Marc Jacobs reinterpretation of the Fendi Roma logo, reflecting the urban theme in both color and the everyday, utilitarian materials —alongside leather, denim and canvas. On the first-floor atrium, the Fendi Roma logo reinterpreted by Marc Jacobs in fluoro yellow becomes a backdrop for the display of the collection, similarly present on the third and eighth floors for women’s ready-to-wear and shoes.

In the Fendi summer capsule, Fendi translates Jacobs’ creativity into new statements for the upcoming season playing with the codes of the Fendi Roma logo and exaggerated, platformed and oversize silhouettes, the cityscape palette, through rtw and accessories for women’s and men’s.

A campaign image for the Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection. courtesy shot from Fendi

The summer 2023 collection features such looks as distressed oversize denim jackets and pants with the Fendi Roma logo and baggy parachute pants with multiple pockets paired with cropped T-shirts and hoodies.

The partnership between Fendi and Jacobs started in New York as part of the Baguette 25th anniversary celebration. The Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection is a tribute to both the iconic Baguette bag and to the city, New York, in which its place in pop culture history was sealed.

Fendi by Marc Jacobs campaign image. courtesy shot from Fendi

In related news, special video assets of the Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection were directed by Mario Sorrenti for the house.