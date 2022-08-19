×
Fendi Opens Renovated Boutique in Las Vegas Crystals

The interior plays with materials that highlight Fendi's Italian heritage.

A view of the Fendi boutique
A view of the Fendi boutique at The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas. Stephen Busken

Fendi has opened a renovated 5,998-square foot boutique at Las Vegas Crystals, encompassing women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods.

The store, which was unveiled Wednesday, opened in early 2010 and closed in December for a full renovation. In the interim the brand operated a temporary location at Crystals.

The timing should be good for Fendi with both domestic and international travelers flocking to Las Vegas, despite the uncertain economy. Not only are the casinos getting a lot of traffic, but convention calendars are booking up.

Currently there are three Fendi stores in Las Vegas at Crystals, Caesars and Bellagio. The company plans to open a fourth location in Vegas in the Wynn in November.

At the new store, the house’s signature FF motif is emblazoned on a white plaster over a metal canopy on the facade of the boutique. The interior features Fendi’s codes and traditions with touches of marble and metal, paired with plush carpeting. Arabescato Vagli marble is reminiscent of the architecture of Roman churches, creating a grand atmosphere evident on the floors and columns.

Handbags display at the new Fendi boutique.
Handbags display at the new Fendi boutique. Stephen Busken

Glass walls serve as a focus area in the center of the boutique, imitating the movement of water, which recalls Roman fountains. Opposing glass walls lead to a private Fendi lounge decorated with a luminous ceiling. The lounge offers privacy via ivory curtains. Marble flooring and stainless-steel elements continue throughout the lounge area, as the space is adorned with vibrant pink stools.

The Fendi Lounge.
The Fendi Lounge. Stephen Busken

Adjacent to the Fendi Lounge is the VIP room designed with pink crystals marble. A pink metal ceiling and plush pink carpeting, along with a textured ivory couch and velvet chairs, define the space.

A comfortable seating area, with ready-to-wear and handbags displayed.
A comfortable seating area, with ready-to-wear and handbags displayed. Stephen Busken

Fendi is in good company at the Shops at Crystals with luxury brands such as Dior, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, Bulgari, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford and Prada also having stores there.

As reported, Fendi plans to show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Baguette (which, as WWD reported, is likely to involve Marc Jacobs in some way). Commemorating the bag’s anniversary, Fendi released an accessories campaign with supermodel Linda Evangelista fronting the ad.

 

The men's area at the new Fendi boutique.
The men’s area at the new Fendi boutique. Stephen Busken
