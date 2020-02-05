By  on February 5, 2020

NEW YORK — There’s a Fenty “takeover” happening at Bergdorf Goodman, encompassing a third floor pop-up, windows on Fifth Avenue and 58th Street, and a front-and-center presence on the bg.com e-commerce site.

“Fenty’s unique perspective on fashion, in regard to our disruptive position in culture, makes Bergdorf Goodman the perfect partner for our first release of 2020,” said Rihanna, Fenty’s chief executive officer and artistic director.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers