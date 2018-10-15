Predictive analytics solution provider First Insight Inc. said Dick’s Sporting Goods has renewed its partnership with the firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company said the retailer uses its platform “to make design, buying and pricing decisions on its branded and private label products in multiple categories, including sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories.”

“The platform has helped the company better understand how to capture market share and has aided Dick’s in making more informed product assortment, initial price and price promotion decisions,” First Insight said. Will Swisher, senior vice president of merchandise planning, allocation and replenishment at Dick’s Sporting Goods, described the technology as “a critical element in the success we have achieved as a company over the last three years. They have helped us rationalize our product assortments and are an instrumental partner in the day-to-day decisions of our product development and merchandising teams.”

Studio Proper, which describes itself as “a product design studio dedicated to simplifying everyday experiences with technology,” said Untuckit is using its platform in 40 stores in the U.S. “to streamline point-of-sale transactions for shoppers and associates,” the company said. The goal is to offer shoppers more efficient mobile transactions and is supported by a suite of Studio Proper’s hardware.

Alon Tamir, chief executive officer and founder of Studio Proper, said the company prides itself in “designing simplistic and effective hardware solutions that enable the future of retail and completely reimagine the transaction process in stores — seamless, quick and engaging.”

Meanwhile, Mobify said it introduced a new feature on its Mobify Platform called “Commerce Integrations,” which “makes it easier for brands and retailers to update their customer-facing sites with a Progressive Web App, Accelerated Mobile Pages and native apps that are decoupled from backend systems.”

The feature allows retailers and brands to adopt “a best-of-breed approach to their backend systems, and avoid vendor lock-in with vertical integration.” The goal is to create a more elevated customer experience via “immediate results” while also “enabling the flexibility to add or change backend systems independently.” The solution addresses complaints in the market about constraints caused by integrating vendor platforms.

The company said Commerce Integrations includes pre-built connectors for “Salesforce Commerce Cloud and SAP CX, as well as a universal connector for implementing integrations with any e-commerce provider, such as IBM Watson Commerce, Oracle ATG and Commerce Cloud, and other in-house solutions.”

Fiber firm Invista, owner of the Lycra brand portfolio, rolled out a global consumer marketing campaign with digital media and entertainment company Refinery29 called “Lycra Insiders.” The campaign’s tag line, “It’s what’s inside that matters most,” encourages shoppers to seek advanced Lycra fiber technologies for premium comfort, fit and performance, the company said.

Its monthlong campaign will promote participating brands’ apparel across Refinery29 and Lycra brand digital channels by leveraging “key social media [fashion] influencers on Refinery29 to promote the benefits of jeans made with Lycra dualFX technology,” as well as activewear that incorporates Lycra Sport technology, according to the firm.