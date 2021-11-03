Fifteen Percent Pledge Partners With Google Shopping

Skip to main content
Google will provide Black entrepreneurs with digital trainings and workshop events to build their online presence and grow their businesses.

Aurora James
Aurora James Christian Cody/Courtesy of Aurora James

The Fifteen Percent Pledge said today it has forged a new partnership with Google Shopping that will help advance the organization’s mission to increase access and opportunity for Black business owners.

Additionally, the Fifteen Percent Pledge introduced its online database, the Business Equity Community, which will connect more than 1,200 Black-owned small businesses with retailers that have committed to the pledge. As part of the two-year partnership, Google will provide Black entrepreneurs who work with the organization with digital trainings and workshop events to help them build their online presence, reach more customers and grow their businesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately devastated Black small business owners and entrepreneurs, who have already been historically excluded from countless economic opportunities,” said Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge. “We could not be more thrilled to announce this partnership with Google and officially launch the Business Equity Community, a place for Black founders to gather and seek new opportunities. Google’s ongoing support throughout our collaboration will serve as an invaluable resource to thousands of Black entrepreneurs as they grow and scale their businesses.”

Besides providing free Grow with Google digital training and workshop events to the Fifteen Percent Pledge Business Equity Community, Google will also highlight and bring awareness to these Black businesses on their Google Small Business social media channels during key months, including the “Black Owned Friday” campaign, which began last month.

“More and more, we’re seeing a desire from consumers to shop their values,” said Stephanie Horton, director of marketing, Google Shopping. “We want to make it easier for people to find and support the Black businesses they love. By teaming up with the Fifteen Percent Pledge, we hope to help these businesses get discovered and connect with even more shoppers.”

So far, 28 companies across three countries have committed to the Fifteen Percent Pledge, including Ulta, Sephora, Rent the Runway, Macy’s Inc., Bloomingdale’s, Kith, Moda Operandi, Old Navy, Athleta, Hudson’s Bay, Gap Inc., Nordstrom and J. Crew, among others.

Launched in 2020, the Fifteen Percent Pledge is a racial equity and economic justice nonprofit advocacy organization, urging major retailers and corporations to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses.

 

