Coming to Fifth Avenue, a Swarovski Flagship

Swarovski has signed a lease to open a flagship on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue next year, WWD has learned.

To be located at 680 Fifth Avenue by 54th Street, the two-level flagship will be 14,000 square feet, with more than 150 feet of double-height wraparound exposure and frontage, and is scheduled to open in November 2023.

Swarovski previously had a store at 696 Fifth Avenue, which closed and was not considered a flagship, according to a company spokeswoman.

“The flagship will be located on Fifth Avenue in New York and is a huge milestone for the brand, as it expands with flagships across the globe,” said the spokeswoman.