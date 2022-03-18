Coming to Fifth Avenue, a Swarovski Flagship

Swarovski has signed a lease to open a flagship on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue next year, WWD has learned.
To be located at 680 Fifth Avenue by 54th Street, the two-level flagship will be 14,000 square feet, with more than 150 feet of double-height wraparound exposure and frontage, and is scheduled to open in November 2023.
Swarovski previously had a store at 696 Fifth Avenue, which closed and was not considered a flagship, according to a company spokeswoman.
“The flagship will be located on Fifth Avenue in New York and is a huge milestone for the brand, as it expands with flagships across the globe,” said the spokeswoman.
In New York City, Swarovski has seven stores, among them freestanding units in Rockefeller Center, Penn Plaza and in SoHo, as well as in-store shops. There are 200 Swarovski stores in the U.S.
Last year, Swarovski launched a “Wonderlab” retail concept and unveiled in Zurich a colorful flagship, on Bahnhofstrasse Avenue, as reported by WWD. Creative director Giovanna Engelbert called the flagship “an evolution, so after having [products presented] vertically, I wanted to have a more tactile experience, in a living room in this spaceship-meets-candy-store-meets-jewelry-box.”
The 127-year-old Austrian maker of crystal, watches, jewelry and gifts has been undergoing a transformation involving a reboot of its brick-and-mortar store network, including some right-sizing and redesign of existing stores, an overhaul of its offerings, and a recent management shake-up, including the departure of Nadja Swarovski from the business in December, though she continues as chair emeritus of the Swarovski Foundation.
The company was founded by Nadja Swarovski’s great-great-grandfather Daniel Swarovski in 1895.
The site at 680 Fifth Avenue plans a massive repositioning and renovation involving relocating the office lobby to 54th Street from the avenue, and a brand new façade and “a highly transparent and visible new storefront,” according to a Swarovski statement.
“Swarovski is going to be the anchor of the redevelopment at 680 that will improve the long-term viability of the office building well into the future. We are so pleased that they have chosen this location to showcase their Wonderlab concept, which is a new chapter for this well-established brand that dates to 1895,” said Roy Bajtel, principal at Valor Capital Partners, who manages the asset for the landlord and who will be overseeing the project.