With three vaccines being deployed across the U.S., consumer research from First Insight Inc. finds that male shoppers are “more inclined” to head to physical stores after getting vaccinated.

The survey also revealed that “significantly more women than men are not planning to get vaccinated across every generation.”

Researchers at First Insight said while 64 percent of Millennial men “planned to shop for apparel in-store more or the same amount after being vaccinated, only 45 percent of Millennial women said the same.” The company said this trend was consistent across “every other generation as well, with 61 percent of Baby Boomer men and 47 percent of Baby Boomer women planning to shop for apparel in-store more or the same amount post-vaccination.”

With Generation Z, 56 percent of men polled expected to head to a store after getting vaccinated, which compares to 36 percent of Gen Z women.

“The survey found that apparel was not the only category where men are more comfortable heading in-store,” authors of the report said, adding that a higher percentage “of men are planning to shop more or the same in-store for footwear and beauty after being vaccinated compared to women across generations.”

First Insight said the single exception was Baby Boomers “shopping for beauty products, where 50 percent of women in this generation plan to shop more or the same in-store compared to 43 percent of men.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Trend: Earth Tones

Greg Petro, chief executive officer of First Insight, said the fact that “more men than women across every generation are planning to head in-store after being vaccinated should be a wake-up call for retailers.”

“As retailers consider how to create better connections with consumers through marketing messages, product assortments, pricing and experiences, our data found that they should set aside any preconceived notions about who will be heading in-store first, and be ready for a higher percentage of male shoppers of all ages,” Petro explained. “As we look ahead to a post-pandemic world, every retailer and brand should be tapping into Voice of Consumer data right now to gather insights which can inform business decisions and ensure they are targeting customers at the channels in which they prefer to shop.”

When asked about plans for getting vaccinations, the report found that fewer Millennial men “responded that they would not get vaccinated or were unsure about vaccinations (13 percent) compared to women (41 percent) of the same generation.”

First Insight said this represented the “greatest gender divide among generations. However, Baby Boomer men (21 percent) and women (32 percent) represented a similar trend, as did Generation Z men (26 percent) and women (48 percent).”

The research also found most men across generational cohorts plan on wearing masks after being vaccinated.