First Insight Technology Recognized by Gartner

The predictive analytics company was named a "representative vendor" in two reports.

Gartner
Gartner recognized First Insight in two industry reports. Courtesy image.

First Insight made the grade by being named a “representative vendor” in the 2022 “Gartner Market Guide for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization [UPPMO] Applications — Short Life Cycle” as well as the “Gartner Market Guide for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Applications — Long Life Cycle.”

The inclusion in these reports reflects the value proposition of First Insight’s pricing platform, said Greg Petro, chief executive officer of First Insight. Petro said the Gartner recognition “confirms the value we offer to all businesses across diverse sectors as they attempt to navigate the turbulence of rising material costs, inventories misaligned with demand and recessionary pressures.”

“Retailers and brands today face significant challenges, and offering the right price across all consumer touchpoints is one of the most critical,” Petro added. “By using predictive analytics and voice-of-customer software to optimize pricing, companies are better equipped to keep pace with consumers’ fast-changing needs, preferences and willingness to pay. The best part is we are proven to deliver the results in driving better decisions on pricing.”

Gartner said in a statement that, “Now more than ever, UPPMO is a ‘must have’ business process for retailers of short life-cycle products. For short-life cycle retailers, in particular, pricing is no longer just an art. To maintain healthy profits, pricing must also be approached as a science. This is why retail [chief information officers] must leverage the preciseness and capability of AI-driven UPPMO applications.”

The Gartner report also noted that the global market for UPPMO is composed of multichannel retail companies. “UPPMO applications use predictive analytics, algorithms and optimization capabilities to plan and manage every aspect of pricing,” the authors of the report said. “These technologies can provide improved pricing and promotion planning and management throughout the entire life cycle of the merchandise.”

First Insight said its pricing software uses consumer insights coupled with predictive analytics and added that the company’s Next-Gen Experience Management Platform “provides a powerful, scalable and easy-to-integrate solution that informs all the business decisions retailers, brands and manufacturers face.”

