As the investigation into allegations of rape and sex trafficking against Peter Nygård continues, the company reopened its store at 1453 Broadway in Manhattan a couple days after investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York Police Department raided it and the company’s offices there.

Following the raid, Nygard said through a spokesman that he is stepping down as chairman of the Nygård Companies and will divest his ownership interest. Peter Nygård’s spokesman Ken Frydman declined comment when asked what the plan is for the New York store and Nygård’s successor.