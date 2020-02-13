Footaction jumped into the New York Fashion Week fray, revealing the winners of a design competition that it launched last summer.

Called No 1 Way Design Program, the contest was run in partnership with Pensole Academy, a Portland, Ore.-based design school, and included an invitation to current college students or recent graduates at more than 85 historically black colleges and universities around the U.S. The finalists were selected to attend a three-week masterclass at Pensole led by Angela Medlin, founder of Function Apparel and Accessories Studio.