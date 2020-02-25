By  on February 25, 2020

The new owners of Forever 21 haven’t wasted any time naming a leader. On Tuesday, the company tapped Daniel Kulle, the former president of H&M North America, to become its new chief executive officer.

Kulle, who has more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, has been serving most recently as strategic adviser to former H&M Group ceo Karl-Johan Persson and was part of a steering group for three new digital start-ups within the H&M Group.

