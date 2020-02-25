How will Prada's powerful messaging change after the news that Raf Simons is joining Miuccia Prada as an equal creative partner? ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The entire industry will be rapt to see how this remarkable creative partnership unfolds, starting with the designers’ first joint-effort collection, for spring 2021.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In this case, two major, world-renowned creatives with bold, long-established aesthetics and healthy egos are partnering up to create a single, unified vision for one of the most storied names in fashion, “with equal responsibilities for creative input and decision-making.” One’s an owner, one’s not. How will they gel? Will their working method be clinical or organic? Who comes up with the initial brief? ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Can the collaborative process possibly be as simple as Simons described during the Sunday press conference at which the news was revealed? “There’s more strength when two creatives believe in it, two creatives love it. It has more strength than when one believes in it. It’s as simple as that. When we both believe in it, we’re going to do it. When one of us doesn’t believe in it, we won’t do it,” he said.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for our predictions for fashion's new dream team. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: Bridget Foley⁣⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #prada⁣ #miucciaprada ⁣ #rafsimons