Frame is making moves to grow its global audience in China this Lunar New Year.

In addition to an existing, longtime partnership with Lane Crawford, which has represented Frame with a curated selection of denim and ready-to-wear for both men and women since the brand’s launch, Frame is expanding its strategic retail partnerships by launching in Tmall.

Notably, Frame has started utilizing in-demand social channels, Weibo, WeChat and Little Red Book to create content to engage the localized market.

According to the company, as it relates to goals of international expansion, China is a priority market for Frame Denim making a launch with Tmall a “natural next step for the brand.” Through the Tmall flagship Frame Denim aims to capture a wider audience and become a more accessible brand for the Chinese consumer.

Further, to celebrate, the lifestyle brand is releasing a limited-edition, Lunar New Year inspired capsule collection available exclusively through Tmall and Lane Crawford.

Through its Lunar New Year capsule collection, Frame hopes to meet the consumer where they are, noting the clear consumer behavior shift becoming increasingly domestic. The brand told WWD, the collection was an “exciting opportunity to look to different influences and cater specifically to a customer base [it] value[s] highly while creating pieces that speak to everyone.”

The capsule has been designed to celebrate regionally while holding true to the brand’s signature aesthetic. Pieces of the collection include Oxen emblazoned sweatshirts, wishes for good fortune, and denim embellished with bright patches.

