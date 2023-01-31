×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Business

Jury Trial Between Hermés and Artist Mason Rothschild Starts in New York

Fashion

Street Style From Paris Couture Fashion Week 2023

Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Francesca’s Launches Forever Francesca’s, a Resale Program

The program is powered by ThredUp.

Francesca's teaming up with ThredUp.
Francesca's is teaming up with ThredUp to launch a 360-resale program. courtesy shot.

Francesca’s is launching a resale program powered by ThredUp.

Through Francesca’s Acquisition LLC, a women’s specialty retailer that operates a nationwide chain of Francesca’s and Franki by Francescas boutiques, the company is launching Forever Francesca’s, a resale program with ThredUp, one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories.

Francesca’s and Franki by Francesca (for girls) offers fashion, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle products through its 454 boutiques in 45 states and online.

The ThredUp partnership will allow shoppers to buy secondhand products on the company’s website, and resell apparel for Francesca’s shopping credits.

Customers can shop a wide selection of secondhand items from Francesca’s online at Francescas.thredup.com. For a limited time, those who sell through Forever Francesca’s will earn an extra 15 percent shopping credit towards their next Francesca’s purchase.

Francesca on the ThredUp site.

“We are aware of the environmental impact apparel has on our planet, and our work with ThredUp in launching ‘Forever Francesca’s’ is an important first step in doing our part to make a difference,” said Jann Parish, chief marketing officer at Francesca’s. “Our Millennial and Gen Z customers value their eco footprint but they also come to our boutique for a fun opportunity to find something unique — resale is the perfect blend of both of those experiences. This strategic alignment with ThredUp allows to innovate how we go to market and offer customers unique product solutions that meet their shifting demands.”

Francesca’s joins other retailers and brands that are active in the resale market such as Eileen Fisher, Lululemon, Madewell, Levi’s, Patagonia and REI.

It is estimated that 36 billion clothing items are thrown away each year in the U.S., 95 percent of which could be reused or recycled, according to EPA Clothing and Footwear Waste Estimates. ThredUp found that secondhand selling displaced nearly 1 billion clothing purchases in 2021 that would have otherwise been bought new, according to its 2022 Resale Report.

“As resale becomes more mainstream among brands and retailers, we’re honored that Francesca’s chose ThredUp RaaS to power its resale experience and trust us in their first step toward a more circular future,” said James Reinhart, chief executive officer of ThredUp. “Francesca’s customer demographic is the perfect candidate for resale, as Gen Z and Millennials are the ones largely powering resale’s growth.”

