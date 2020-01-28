By  on January 28, 2020

Francine Klein, Bloomingdale’s executive vice president and general merchandise manager for handbags, shoes, fine jewelry, fashion accessories and beauty and a 40-year veteran of the store, will retire on Feb. 28.

Klein was instrumental in Bloomingdale’s strategy to strengthen its luxury appeal by introducing many designer labels, brands and concepts to the mix, and reimagining selling space across several departments being elevated through renovations.

