Frankies Bikinis Is Heading to the Hamptons

Frankies Bikinis is popping into the Hamptons this summer.

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, New York coffee and hospitality business Bluestone Lane has carved out a space for the Los Angeles-based swimwear and lifestyle brand in its Montauk, N.Y., coffee shop.

Francesca Aiello, founder and creative director of Frankies Bikinis, in pieces from the brand. Courtesy Photo

Frankies fans will be able to shop select swimwear, apparel and beauty products while sipping on limited-edition lemonades with Malibu-inspired names like “Frankies Fantasy” and “Sunset Spritzer.”

“I’ve always been inspired by my upbringing in Malibu, which is what really brought the ‘Malibu Fantasy’ concept to life,” Francesca Aiello, founder and creative director of Frankies, told WWD, regarding the theme for the space. “Laying on the beach between surf sessions, salt in my hair and sand in my toes, skateboarding home at sunset with my surfboard under my arm.”

Frankies Bikinis pieces inside Bluestone Lane Coffee’s Montauk coffee shop. Courtesy Photo

The Montauk carve-out space, located at ​​786 Montauk Highway, opens to the public on Friday and runs through October. But the limited-edition Frankies-themed beverage will be available at all 60 Bluestone locations throughout the nation.

“We love being able to have a physical retail presence in Montauk as it is a popular summer destination for a lot of our East Coast customers and are excited to bring not only our bestselling new arrivals to life here but also our exclusive Montauk merchandise,” a representative for Frankies said.

This is the second year Bluestone has made space for Frankies within its café. But the retail carve-out is just the latest example of the brand’s rapid expansion plans.

Frankies Bikinis — which Aiello started in 2012 as a women’s swimwear business — has since grown to include ready-to-wear, footwear, men’s swim separates, beauty, activewear, cell phone cases and children’s apparel. There have been collaborations with names like Alo Yoga, streetwear brand Kith, model Sofia Richie, actress Hailee Steinfeld and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Most recently, Frankies teamed with model Gigi Hadid for a limited-edition swimwear and loungewear design collaboration.

In March, Victoria’s Secret purchased a minority stake in the business for $18 million. The following month, Frankies opened its first stand-alone brick-and-mortar location, a pop-up shop in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

“Permanent stores are definitely something that I would love to work toward in the near future, 2023 and beyond,” Aiello said at the time. “As we continue to expand our offerings into more categories, this is becoming more of a reality.”