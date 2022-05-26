Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Léa Seydoux on ‘Crimes,’ Compulsion and Working With Nicolas Ghesquière

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook While Decreasing Supply Chain Costs

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Frieze Frame

Frankies Bikinis Is Heading to the Hamptons

This summer, the Los Angeles swimwear brand will have a physical retail space inside a Montauk, N.Y., coffee shop.

Frankies Bikinis
Bluestone Lane Coffee is carving out space in its Montauk café for Frankies Bikinis this summer. Courtesy Photo

Frankies Bikinis is popping into the Hamptons this summer. 

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, New York coffee and hospitality business Bluestone Lane has carved out a space for the Los Angeles-based swimwear and lifestyle brand in its Montauk, N.Y., coffee shop.

Frankies Bikinis
Francesca Aiello, founder and creative director of Frankies Bikinis, in pieces from the brand. Courtesy Photo

Frankies fans will be able to shop select swimwear, apparel and beauty products while sipping on limited-edition lemonades with Malibu-inspired names like “Frankies Fantasy” and “Sunset Spritzer.” 

“I’ve always been inspired by my upbringing in Malibu, which is what really brought the ‘Malibu Fantasy’ concept to life,” Francesca Aiello, founder and creative director of Frankies, told WWD, regarding the theme for the space. “Laying on the beach between surf sessions, salt in my hair and sand in my toes, skateboarding home at sunset with my surfboard under my arm.”

Related Galleries

Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis pieces inside Bluestone Lane Coffee’s Montauk coffee shop. Courtesy Photo

The Montauk carve-out space, located at ​​786 Montauk Highway, opens to the public on Friday and runs through October. But the limited-edition Frankies-themed beverage will be available at all 60 Bluestone locations throughout the nation. 

“We love being able to have a physical retail presence in Montauk as it is a popular summer destination for a lot of our East Coast customers and are excited to bring not only our bestselling new arrivals to life here but also our exclusive Montauk merchandise,” a representative for Frankies said. 

This is the second year Bluestone has made space for Frankies within its café. But the retail carve-out is just the latest example of the brand’s rapid expansion plans.  

Frankies Bikinis — which Aiello started in 2012 as a women’s swimwear business — has since grown to include ready-to-wear, footwear, men’s swim separates, beauty, activewear, cell phone cases and children’s apparel. There have been collaborations with names like Alo Yoga, streetwear brand Kith, model Sofia Richie, actress Hailee Steinfeld and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Most recently, Frankies teamed with model Gigi Hadid for a limited-edition swimwear and loungewear design collaboration.

In March, Victoria’s Secret purchased a minority stake in the business for $18 million. The following month, Frankies opened its first stand-alone brick-and-mortar location, a pop-up shop in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. 

“Permanent stores are definitely something that I would love to work toward in the near future, 2023 and beyond,” Aiello said at the time. “As we continue to expand our offerings into more categories, this is becoming more of a reality.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Frankies Bikinis Is Popping Into the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad