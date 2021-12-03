Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

‘Cheese and Speedos’ at Twist for Loewe in Miami

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

Business

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and for How Much?

Franz Kraler Doubles Down on Luxury With Gucci Partnership, Digital Prowess

The retailer running seven stores nestled in the Dolomites is partnering with Gucci and Valentino and growing its online presence.

Alexander, Franz and Daniela Kraler.
Alexander, Franz and Daniela Kraler. Courtesy of Franz Kraler

MILAN — Betting on booming luxury shopping off the slopes amid a pandemic is daring yet multibrand store Franz Kraler is anticipating a great holiday season.

The retailer — which operates seven stores across Cortina d’Ampezzo, Dobbiaco and Bolzano, all famous ski resorts nestled in the Dolomites — has been operating for 35 years and isn’t showing signs of aging.

As a testament to its staying power, Gucci conscripted Franz Kraler to unveil the brand’s first freestanding boutique in Cortina d’Ampezzo, which opened Dec. 1 carrying items from the The North Face x Gucci tie-up, highlighted by a dedicated mountaineering set-up with white walls, silver curtains and fluffy, snow-like carpeting.

The collaboration is the latest luxury partnership for the retailer in the area. Louis Vuitton and Dior both tapped Franz Kraler to open their permanent boutiques in the tony ski resort, in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Related Galleries

“We’re very proud for being selected as go-to partners by these established maisons, it’s a proof our strategy so far has been rewarding,” said Daniela Kraler, who runs the company with her husband Franz and their son Alexander.

The Louis Vuitton store in Cortina operated in partnership with Franz Kraler.
The Louis Vuitton store in Cortina operated in partnership with Franz Kraler. Stephane Muratet/Courtesy of Franz Kraler

She noted that in addition to providing guidance to brands wanting to make their retail debuts in locations they know so well, the retailer is also respectful of their guidelines, becoming an ally.

Engaging customers is certainly key for the retailer, which has been attracting high-spending clients from worldwide and to this end it is embracing a multipronged strategy to maintain momentum.

Coinciding with the retail launch of Valentino’s resort 2022 collection, named The Party, for which the Roman couture house has planned a strong marketing push, the Franz Kraler store in Cortina will host daily cocktail parties from Dec. 4 to 8 with a dedicated corner and branded set-ups.

“All we’re doing is motivated by our commitment to press on, even amid the pandemic,” said Kraler. “That’s why very often luxury brands tap us as partners for collections’ launches and special projects without us pressuring them to do so,” she noted, mentioning past linkups with Celine, Fendi and Saint Laurent, among others.

With 2021 sales expected to exceed 50 million euros and a 30 percent year-on-year increase, Kraler touted the renaissance of the Dolomites region, a top-of-mind ski resort destination in her view, and forecast even brisker luxury consumption come 2026 and the Winter Olympics to be held between Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Daniela Kraler and guests at a former Gucci corner at the Franz Kraler store.
Daniela Kraler and guests at a former Gucci corner at the Franz Kraler store. Courtesy of Franz Kraler

Kraler’s clients hail from the German-speaking countries and Eastern Europe, as well as Russia, the Middle East and the Americas. “The area keeps attracting quality and high-spending tourists, and that’s even improving,” Kraler said.

A latecomer in e-commerce, due to initial hesitancy, Franz Kraler eventually launched its e-shop last August, after positively testing for a few years an on-demand service of remote shopping.

“We have been working in fashion since forever and channeled our efforts in the ‘brick-and-mortar cathedrals,’ as we built our brand from scratch,” said Kraler. “Witnessing so many natural disasters in the region, in addition to the pandemic, forced us to rethink the way we stay in touch with our clientele,” she said, explaining the reasoning behind the launch of the digital shop.

She credited her son, who is in his thirties, with spearheading the project and securing the best tech partners.

The online store currently boasts a wide selection of brands and products, which only partially reflect the brick-and-mortar assortment, given the many exclusive drops in limited quantities Franz Kraler secures and which cannot be easily translated online.

“It’s been praised and it’s starting to prove successful also business-wise,” Kraler contended, noting Italy, Austria and particularly Germany are the e-shop’s main markets. To mark its launch, the company unveiled a dedicated fashion film directed by Arturo Delle Donne titled “Call to the Wild,” which recently won Manchester’s prestigious U.K. Fashion Film award competing with the likes of Gucci and Bulgari.

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Opens Mountain Store in Cortina

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad