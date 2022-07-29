Fred Segal Taps Concept One for Accessories

Concept One, extending its streak of licensing deals signed in recent seasons, will produce fashion accessories, luggage and handbags for Fred Segal, the cool California lifestyle retailer.

The companies disclosed the exclusive multiyear license agreement on Friday.

“Fred Segal is a unique fashion brand, steeped in Hollywood history with ties to celebrities and entertainment for over 60 years,” said Sam Hafif, chief executive officer of Concept One.

“For years, it was my personal favorite spot anytime I traveled through Los Angeles. I’d stop in to see their latest curated designer brands, and to pick up a few fun things to wear while in town. The new flagship location on Sunset Boulevard is a modern-day rendition of the cult classic location that we all remember.”

Hafif said the upcoming line of fashion accessories and handbags will “speak to the Hollywood culture” and launch in spring 2023. The merchandise will be carried at the Fred Segal stores and on FredSegal.com, and will be offered for wholesale distribution through department and specialty stores.

The leather bags will retail from $250 to $300; the hair, hats and soft accessories will retail from $24 to $36. “The styling will be colorful and contemporary with a focus on smaller shapes,” Hafif said.

Concept One and Fred Segal also plan to collaborate on limited drops with some of Concept One’s other license partners, Hafif added.

A rendering of a Fred Segal bag by One Concept for spring 2023.

“Licensing our brand through limited collaborations and fully branded product categories is a key initiative for us as we expand beyond our Southern California roots,” said Jeff Lotman, CEO of Fred Segal and Global Icons, a branding and licensing company. “Concept One’s design capabilities, product quality, distribution network and passion for Fred Segal made it a natural fit for our program.”

Global Icons’ clients include Hostess Brands, Turtle Wax, Betty Boop, U.S. Postal Service, Vespa and Colgate-Palmolive as well as Fred Segal. The license agreement with Concept One was negotiated by and will be managed by Global Icons, which is based in Los Angeles.

Fred Segal has five stores; on Sunset Boulevard in L.A., in LAX Airport, as well as in Malibu, Las Vegas and Seoul, South Korea. Another store will open in The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in L.A.’s Studio City.

Segal, who founded his business in 1961, passed away in 2021. He was considered a retail innovator who designed his own collection, collaborated with designers, artists and emerging brands to create unique capsules, and elevated the retail experience with denim bars, shops-in-shop and immersive experiences.

Founded in 1999, the New York-based Concept One Accessories designs and produces licensed cold-weather accessories, handbags, backpacks and luggage, and also has offices in Mexico and China along with a partnership in Canada and a London design studio. In 2021, FUBU signed on Concept One to produce a range of accessories and distribute the products to brick-and-mortar stores and online. Concept One also recently signed deals with Brooks Brothers; Smoke Rise, a men’s streetwear brand and private label supplier that’s part of New World Creation Inc., a Korean American company, and designer Christian Siriano.