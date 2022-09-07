French Department Store Printemps to Open in New York’s One Wall Street

PARIS – French department store Printemps is once again setting its sights overseas.

After ditching plans to open its first international branch in Milan due to the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer announced on Wednesday it will set up shop in New York City as it reboots its global expansion strategy.

“The U.S. is essential in our international development strategy and opening in New York offers high visibility and growth potential. We think we can bring something unique, both to its engaged local consumer base and the strong tourist flows the city welcomes. It is also a strategic e-commerce market for luxury, fashion, home, and beauty,” said Printemps Groupe chief executive officer Jean-Marc Bellaiche.

The group is still on track to open what will now be its first location in Doha, Qatar, this October, making the New York branch its second.

The group had already been eyeing New York as part of its long-term growth strategy. “New York is a very demanding market, but the location we had identified in New York and the permanent evolution of this fast-changing market made New York quite attractive,” Bellaiche told WWD. “Opening in the U.S. and moving to New York, checks many, many boxes.”

Among those is raising brand awareness for American tourists when they come to Paris and expanding their global e-commerce footprint, after launches in the U.K. and Germany. Bellaiche also cited the rapid growth of spending on luxury in the U.S. post-coronavirus pandemic.

“When you look at luxury compared to the GDP of countries, or compared to the number of millionaires of countries, you see that the American market is a bit underdeveloped compared to the other markets,” he said, citing saturation in Asia and Europe. The pent-up savings post-COVID-19 increased luxury spend and this trend is continuing even as movement has returned to normal.

“Long term, we are quite optimistic about the prospect of luxury fashion, beauty and home in the U.S., so it’s an attractive market,” he added.

Former Saint Laurent, Gucci and Ralph Lauren executive Laura Lendrum is coming on board as the newly-appointed chief executive officer for Printemps America. International Operations Officer Olivier Schaeffer, who joined the group in July 2021, continues to oversee all international expansion.

Printemps plans to focus on omnichannel retail and “seamless” experiences to make a mark in the crowded shopping scene. “We plan to pioneer a new format of experiential retail in this fast changing and demanding market,” Bellaiche added.

The new Printemps is not arriving quietly. The department store will open a 54,365-square-foot space across two levels in the Financial District’s One Wall Street building. The Art Deco landmark has recently undergone a $30 billion overhaul to convert the former bank headquarters into a mixed-use retail and residential tower.

The famed Red Room, designated as one of the rare interior landmarks of the city, will be a unique feature of the store. The 9,000-square-foot mosaic-tiled room has itself undergone a $1 million renovation after being closed to the public since 2001.

The store aims to be highly curated with a specialized mix of brands. “The goal is not to come with a standard format, it will be very unique, probably closer to a concept store and very experiential with a lot of personalized service,” said Bellaiche.

“We are not going with arrogance, but we are going with humility and confidence that we can bring something different. It’s a relatively small store by our standards,” he added, comparing it both to the Paris’ flagship, and the upcoming Doha store.

Parisian interior designer Laura Gonzalez, Maison & Objet’s Designer of the Year in 2019, has been tasked with creating a Paris-meets-New York twist on the décor. She just completed the redesign of the Cartier flagship in New York, and has a bi-continental sensibility, Bellaiche said.

The design will not be retro, but with a series of rooms in different themes, some of which will be very futuristic. The new store will be neighbors with Tiffany and Hermès in the rapidly changing neighborhood.

It’s part of the company’s reinvention and growth plan, following a rebranding and streamlined new logo unveiled earlier this year as it tries to right the financial ship after years of losses exacerbated by COVID-19. The privately held company does not release financial reports, but Bellaiche revealed that Q1 sales in France are up 50 percent over 2020, and down just 10 percent from 2019, mostly due to the loss of Chinese tourists and large guided group shopping tours.

He cited double digit growth in local resident sales, and ecommerce. The company expects to return to full-year profitability in 2023, he said.

Bellaiche said the strong numbers indicate a return of retail power. “We see that it’s a very positive message for retailers that yes, expectations have changed. The bar is much higher than before,” he said of customer expectations of an in-person experience in competition with ecommerce. “We really believe in the power of retail. Because in a way, we’re back to offense, we’re back to our ambition.”

The group was acquired in 2015 by Divine Investments SA, the Luxembourg-based investment fund backed by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former emir of Qatar.

Printemps has 16 department stores throughout France, and the New York store will be its second international outpost following Doha.

The New York store is expected to open in early 2024.