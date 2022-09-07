×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

French Department Store Printemps to Open in New York’s One Wall Street

The new flagship is part of the company's rebranding and expansion plan.

Department store Printemps New York One
French department store Printemps will open in the historical One Wall Street building. Courtesy Printemps

PARIS French department store Printemps is once again setting its sights overseas.

After ditching plans to open its first international branch in Milan due to the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer announced on Wednesday it will set up shop in New York City as it reboots its global expansion strategy.

“The U.S. is essential in our international development strategy and opening in New York offers high visibility and growth potential. We think we can bring something unique, both to its engaged local consumer base and the strong tourist flows the city welcomes. It is also a strategic e-commerce market for luxury, fashion, home, and beauty,” said Printemps Groupe chief executive officer Jean-Marc Bellaiche.

Related Galleries

The group is still on track to open what will now be its first location in Doha, Qatar, this October, making the New York branch its second.

The group had already been eyeing New York as part of its long-term growth strategy. “New York is a very demanding market, but the location we had identified in New York and the permanent evolution of this fast-changing market made New York quite attractive,” Bellaiche told WWD. “Opening in the U.S. and moving to New York, checks many, many boxes.”

Among those is raising brand awareness for American tourists when they come to Paris and expanding their global e-commerce footprint, after launches in the U.K. and Germany. Bellaiche also cited the rapid growth of spending on luxury in the U.S. post-coronavirus pandemic.

“When you look at luxury compared to the GDP of countries, or compared to the number of millionaires of countries, you see that the American market is a bit underdeveloped compared to the other markets,” he said, citing saturation in Asia and Europe. The pent-up savings post-COVID-19 increased luxury spend and this trend is continuing even as movement has returned to normal.

“Long term, we are quite optimistic about the prospect of luxury fashion, beauty and home in the U.S., so it’s an attractive market,” he added.

Former Saint Laurent, Gucci and Ralph Lauren executive Laura Lendrum is coming on board as the newly-appointed chief executive officer for Printemps America. International Operations Officer Olivier Schaeffer, who joined the group in July 2021, continues to oversee all international expansion.

Printemps plans to focus on omnichannel retail and “seamless” experiences to make a mark in the crowded shopping scene. “We plan to pioneer a new format of experiential retail in this fast changing and demanding market,” Bellaiche added.

The new Printemps is not arriving quietly. The department store will open a 54,365-square-foot space across two levels in the Financial District’s One Wall Street building. The Art Deco landmark has recently undergone a $30 billion overhaul to convert the former bank headquarters into a mixed-use retail and residential tower.

The famed Red Room, designated as one of the rare interior landmarks of the city, will be a unique feature of the store. The 9,000-square-foot mosaic-tiled room has itself undergone a $1 million renovation after being closed to the public since 2001.

The store aims to be highly curated with a specialized mix of brands. “The goal is not to come with a standard format, it will be very unique, probably closer to a concept store and very experiential with a lot of personalized service,” said Bellaiche.

“We are not going with arrogance, but we are going with humility and confidence that we can bring something different. It’s a relatively small store by our standards,” he added, comparing it both to the Paris’ flagship, and the upcoming Doha store.

Parisian interior designer Laura Gonzalez, Maison & Objet’s Designer of the Year in 2019, has been tasked with creating a Paris-meets-New York twist on the décor. She just completed the redesign of the Cartier flagship in New York, and has a bi-continental sensibility, Bellaiche said.

The design will not be retro, but with a series of rooms in different themes, some of which will be very futuristic. The new store will be neighbors with Tiffany and Hermès in the rapidly changing neighborhood.

It’s part of the company’s reinvention and growth plan, following a rebranding and streamlined new logo unveiled earlier this year as it tries to right the financial ship after years of losses exacerbated by COVID-19. The privately held company does not release financial reports, but Bellaiche revealed that Q1 sales in France are up 50 percent over 2020, and down just 10 percent from 2019, mostly due to the loss of Chinese tourists and large guided group shopping tours.

He cited double digit growth in local resident sales, and ecommerce. The company expects to return to full-year profitability in 2023, he said.

Bellaiche said the strong numbers indicate a return of retail power. “We see that it’s a very positive message for retailers that yes, expectations have changed. The bar is much higher than before,” he said of customer expectations of an in-person experience in competition with ecommerce. “We really believe in the power of retail. Because in a way, we’re back to offense, we’re back to our ambition.”

The group was acquired in 2015 by Divine Investments SA, the Luxembourg-based investment fund backed by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former emir of Qatar.

Printemps has 16 department stores throughout France, and the New York store will be its second international outpost following Doha.

The New York store is expected to open in early 2024.

French Department Store Printemps to Open

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

French Department Store Printemps to Open

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

French Department Store Printemps to Open

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

French Department Store Printemps to Open

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

French Department Store Printemps to Open

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

French Department Store Printemps to Open

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

French Department Store Printemps to Open

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

French Department Store Printemps to Open

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

French Department Store Printemps to Open

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

French Department Store Printemps to Open

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

French Department Store Printemps to Open

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

French Department Store Printemps to Open

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

French Department Store Printemps to Open

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

French Department Store Printemps to Open

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

French Department Store Printemps to Open

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

French Department Store Printemps to Open

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Hot Summer Bags

French Department Store Printemps to Open

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

French Department Store Printemps to Open

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

French Department Store Printemps to Open

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

French Department Store Printemps to Open

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad