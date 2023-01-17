×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Educational Sessions

The group of business associates attended the National Retail Federation convention and held a series of lunch and dinner meetings.

Fusalp store on Madison Avenue
The Fusalp store on Madison Avenue. courtesy

As retail stores spring back to life, achieving a proper balance between digital and physical is the key to success.

That was one of the primary takeaways for the FrenchFounders, a business club that met in New York City this week during the National Retail Federation convention to brainstorm and exchange ideas.

The FrenchFounders encompasses some 4,000 members and includes 700 C-suite executives, entrepreneurs and investors in its Retail Club, which was formed eight years ago, according to Alain Bernard, former chief executive officer of Richemont North America and president of the board of the Retail Club. He said the group holds meetings somewhere around the world on a weekly basis to “interact and share information on trends and solutions. We support each other so we’re less stupid together,” he said with a laugh.

Related Galleries

At this week’s meeting in New York, Bernard said the top conversations centered around returning to near normal after nearly three years impacted by COVID-19 closures, “the rush to e-commerce and then the rush back to stores,” he said.

Among the “megatrends” the group was navigating was the rebalancing of their portfolios to find the best ways to combine digital and physical.

He said the group discussed the importance of providing experiences within stores while also embracing the “power of technology” to capture data that can be used to drive sales.

And they’ve learned firsthand that online can’t replace “human interaction,” which is what consumers still crave.

Although some issues continue to plague the retail industry — notably lingering supply chain problems as well as staffing — the overall feeling among members is cautious optimism, he said. “We see consumers coming back to stores and big brands performing better than ever,” he said. And shoppers are also showing an appetite for smaller brands, which is encouraging. “But you still have to be cautious,” he said, “and expect the unexpected. All of the players have learned to be agile and change course [when necessary].”

Antoine Tessier, chief technology officer for LVMH U.S., and a board member of FrenchFounders Retail Club, said the brands within the corporation’s stable are working with key retailers in the U.S. such as Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue on how they can collaborate more and share insight and trends gleaned from sales data. In July 2021, LVMH partnered with Google Cloud to develop artificial intelligence solutions that can benefit the company’s luxury brands by offering personalized customer experiences.

“More and more, we’re working to personalize the experience at every stage,” he said, online and in stores.

Within stores, technology now needs to blend into the background, Tessier said. “It’s there to support the staff and the staff supports the customer experience.”

Offering a superior customer experience is also paramount to Alexandre Fauvet, chief executive officer of the French luxury ski and outerwear brand Fusalp, known for its early technical advancements including contour-fit ski pants.

Fauvet, an entrepreneur who founded several brands before spending 15 years at Lacoste, purchased the venerable brand in 2014 along with siblings Sophie and Philippe Lacoste, grandchildren of tennis legend and Lacoste founder Rene Lacoste

What attracted them was the company’s history in “function, technology and fashionable style,” he said.

“We repositioned it as super luxury,” he said, adding that the bestselling item before the acquisition was a women’s ski jacket that retailed for 199 euros. Today, the bestseller is a women’s ski jacket that sells for 1,500 euros.

This new positioning prompted the company to turn to its own retail stores to reintroduce the brand and today, Fusalp operates 52 stores globally. That includes two in the U.S. — one on Madison Avenue and another in Aspen, Colorado.

Since the U.S. stores opened in the fall, Fauvet said he is “very pleased” with their performance. “We expect the U.S. will become the number-one market in the world for us,” he said. And by 2025, this country should account for some 20 percent of sales, which are expected to hit 50 million euros this year — a number he hopes to triple by 2026.

Over the next three to four years, the plan is to open another 10 stores.

“We want our future customers to come to the store,” he said. “We see online as an added service once they know the brand. Otherwise, we’re just spending a lot of money with low results.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Hot Summer Bags

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Education

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad