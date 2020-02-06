By  on February 6, 2020

PARIS — Online business generated in France surpassed the 100 billion euro mark in 2019, according to a federation of e-commerce operators, known under the acronym Fevad.

Sales of products and services generated in the country through online means came to 103.4 billion euros, an 11.6 percent rise compared to the previous year, Fevad said in a presentation at the French finance ministry.

