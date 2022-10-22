×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye

Accessories

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

Fashion

Fashion Collabs Create Viral Moments for McDonald’s

A Futuristic Zara Opens at Battersea Power Station in London

Zara's new store showcases the brand's most advanced retail concept to date. It aims to integrate online and offline shopping, and has separate areas for footwear, home, lingerie and baby clothing.

The baby area at the new Zara at Battersea Power Station in London.
The baby area at the new Zara at Battersea Power Station in London. Courtesy

LONDON — The new Battersea Power Station development has proven a magnet for international brands, inspiring them to spread their wings, test new retail formats, and occupy larger spaces than they would in the city center.

Zara is one brand that’s taken the leap and opened its most advanced retail concept to date rivaling even its newest stores in Madrid and Porto.

The new store is housed in a Frank Gehry building across from the refurbished power station on a pedestrian street called Electric Boulevard.

The store features the latest technology innovations from Zara’s integrated online and physical store platform, and looks more like a luxury department store than the average Zara outpost, with airy interiors, lots of blond and natural wood and a spacious shop floor.

Related Galleries

Sam Cotton, head of leasing at Battersea Power Station, says the enthusiasm of Zara’s parent company Inditex for the project grew as the power station development began to take shape.

The dedicated footwear and accessories area at the new Zara at Battersea Power Station in London.

Cotton says Zara committed to 20,000 square feet a few years ago. On Oct. 14, it opened a space spanning more than 48,000 square feet over two floors.

Last month, during a quarterly results update, Inditex CEO Oscar García Maceiras highlighted the upcoming Battersea Power Station opening as an example of how the company wants to position Zara as more of an upscale fashion brand and burnish its reputation. 

The men’s area on the ground floor of the new Zara at Battersea Power Station in London.

The fixtures and merchandising are more Harrods than high street, and there are separate departments for lingerie, footwear and accessories and babies aged 9 to 12 months. Some of those dedicated areas have their own stock rooms, dressing rooms and tills.

Until now, lingerie has only been available online. The Zara collection includes pajamas, underwear, dresses and bodysuits made from silk, alpaca, wool and cotton. Finishes are made from light tulle, lace and satin.

A area spanning 4,300 square feet is dedicated to Zara Home. Customers can choose from different qualities of cotton bedding; browse cookware displayed in a show kitchen, and shop for vases, candles and coffee-table books.

The brand has already installed a Christmas shop, complete with an electric train zipping around a snowy mountain.

The model kitchen and dining area at Zara Home at Battersea Power Station in London.

People can pay-and-go using the Zara app, prebook a fitting room, and collect online orders in the space of two hours. Shoppers can also try on their orders in-store, and immediately send them back via postal facilities built into the store.

Zara is also offering the chance to leave boxes and packaging in-store, or take their merchandise home in secondhand boxes.

Inditex is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040, and in line with the company’s overall strategy, the new store has energy-saving LED lighting.

Zara Battersea is also connected to Inditex’s internal Inergy platform, which monitors the efficient consumption of the stores’ air-conditioning and electricity installations in order to optimize their management, identify the most efficient systems, improve maintenance and help define strategies to reduce energy demand.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Hot Summer Bags

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Inside A Futuristic Zara at Battersea Power Station, London

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad