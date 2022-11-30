×
Gabriela Hearst Opens Exclusive Installation in Los Angeles

The installation at Just One Eye is from the men's and women's collections.

Gabriela Hearst
The Gabriela Hearst installation at Just One Eye. Courtesy Just One Eye

Gabriela Hearst is known for her commitment to the environment and her focus on sustainability. When she launched her brand in 2015, she wanted it to reflect a way to create fashion with a slower pace and process.

With that in mind, the Uruguayan-born designer opened an installation at Just One Eye, a Los Angeles retail space that brings creative minds from divergent worlds with a focus on craftsmanship and sustainability.

The installation, open until Dec. 31 at 915 N. Sycamore Avenue, includes pieces from Hearst’s women’s and men’s collections, including ready-to-wear, merino wool and cashmere knitwear, footwear, home accessories and handbags.

“We’re happy to include such an esteemed designer to our multi-platform and expand an ethical appetite for our audience,” said Just One Eye owner Paola Russo.

Hearst’s one request in setting up the installation was that it had to be done with reclaimed wood. The installation sits alongside artist Peter Halley’s creation called “In the Game: 2007.”

Hearst’s commitment to the climate and sustainability comes from growing up on a 17,000-acre ranch in Uruguay. She has lived in New York for many years with her husband, Austin Hearst, the grandson of newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst, and their three children.

In creating her collection, she is very aware of where her materials come from and who is making them. Her collection has been shown for several years at New York Fashion Week, while always keeping sustainability at the forefront.

For her spring/summer 2020 collection, she produced a carbon-neutral runway show, which included fashions made of 30 percent deadstock fabric.

Her environmental concerns have gotten her so much recognition that First Lady Jill Biden selected a white Gabriela Hearst dress to wear to the 2021 presidential inauguration. Hearst also is the creative director of Chloe, which she has also pushed into a sustainable direction.

