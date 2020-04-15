PARIS — French department stores Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais are donating homeware products to local Paris hospitals, the stores said Wednesday.

Drawing on their logistics teams, the stores, which belong to the family-owned Galeries Lafayette group, are donating thousands of items including small appliances, tableware, comforters and pillows.

“With this prompt delivery of concrete, practical items, Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais have put their retail expertise to good use and found their own way of easing the everyday struggles of the hospital workers and patients coping with this emergency,” the stores said in a statement.

Galeries Lafayette has also been donating to meals from its Eataly franchise to hospital workers fighting the coronavirus in Paris.

Opened a year ago, Eataly, which offers fresh Italian produce as well as restaurant meals, is central to Galeries Lafayette’s recent urban renewal project in the Marais district of Paris.

Adapting to shifting consumption habits, the Paris department store remade the neighborhood near its BHV Marais department store, drawing consumers to a series of cafés and stores connected by courtyards and pedestrian passages with offers of fresh produce through Eataly cafes and shops.

With all nonessential retail shut down, the group is using the Eataly business to provide fresh Italian food for workers at the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his government have called for companies and individuals to pitch in to help in the battle against coronavirus with gestures of solidarity.