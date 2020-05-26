PARIS — With no reopening date in sight yet for its Boulevard Haussmann flagship store, Galeries Lafayette is boosting its digital offer with a new personal, online luxury shopping service through live video.

“Our objective is clear: making what we offer at our flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann accessible to as many people as possible, beyond its walls,” said Alexandre Liot, director of the flagship.

The store was closed on March 15 as French authorities ordered a countrywide lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Hoping to reopen along with other stores across the country on May 11 — including the group’s BHV Marais and Galeries Lafayette Champs Elysées stores — executives had prepped the flagship with new safety measures, erecting Plexiglass protection at cash registers, for example. But reopening plans were scuppered by local authorities who ruled against the move, only days before, without setting a possible future date.

The group, which has been beefing up its hands-free and ship-from-store services in recent months, developed the new high-end service with GoInStore, a startup supported by the Lafayette Plug and Play program.

The service is available through the web site galerieslafayette.com and will cover 120 fashion, beauty and accessory brands. It is open to customers in France and abroad, with next day home delivery and click and collect purchases to fetch in the store. It will be accompanied by personal shoppers and brand ambassadors.

The pandemic shutdowns have prompted brands and retailers across the spectrum to scramble to shore up digital services and communications — which, in many regions has become the main link to consumers.