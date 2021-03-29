Ganni, the Copenhagen lifestyle brand owned and run by husband-and-wife team creative director Ditte Reffstrup and founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, has opened a monthlong pop-up shop at Nordstrom’s New York City flagship.

The installation and program of events, which started today and runs through May 2, features activities and storytelling around Ganni’s key responsibility projects and brand values. Last year the Danish company introduced the Ganni gameplan of sustainability goals that focus on People, Planet, Product and Prosperity with 44 goals to reach by 2023.

In addition to selling the spring 2021 collection, which includes clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags, Ganni has created three exclusive Smiley Face hoodies for Nordstrom made from certified recycled polyester and organic cotton. The hoodies, which retail for $185, are available at nordstrom.com, and several Nordstrom locations starting today, such as Downtown Seattle; Oakbrook, Ill.; Costa Mesa, Calif.; Canoga Park, Calif.; San Diego; King of Prussia, Pa.; Dallas; Aventura, Fla.; Vancouver, B.C., and Toronto.

As part of its Nordstrom’s Center Stage launch, Ganni is highlighting its responsibility efforts through partnerships with creatives such as artist Hayley Blomquist, stylists Mecca James-Williams and Ian Bradley, and photographer Carlotta Kohl. Ganni will run a series of events and social programming with the themes: Rediscover, Recycled, Repair and Rewear.

For Rediscover, from today through April 7, Ganni has curated a guide to rediscover uptown New York, in collaboration with Kohl, a New York-based model and photographer. The @Ganni.guide started out as a dedicated Instagram account where the brand spotlighted cool hangouts and things to do in its hometown Copenhagen, but soon became an international guide to cities that are home to its flagship stores. The Nordstrom x Ganni Guide explores uptown New York, and is about rediscovering the city after last year’s lockdown.

For Recycle, April 8 to 14, @Nordstrom and NYC-based Ganni Girls (brand ambassadors) Hedi Stanton, a photographer and Jeannie Jay Park, a model, highlight all responsible materials in the current Ganni collection, including recycled polyester, organic cotton, Lenzing Ecovero. Ganni x Center Stage consists of 62 percent responsible products, consisting of those made with recycled, organic and certified materials.

For Repair & Repurpose, April 15 to 17, Ganni x Center Stage will offer an in-store repairs and customization station hosted by New York City artist Blomquist, where a customer can bring in new and old Ganni items and give them new life by having them customized with exclusive Ganni patches or repair garments that need some extra care. Customizations are free of charge.

For Rewear, April 22 to 30, New York City-based stylist James-Williams will share how to style and reinvent one’s Ganni wardrobe from season to season.

