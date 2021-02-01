Gap Inc. has joined the 15 Percent Pledge and will increase their pipeline programs by 15 percent “to drive access and opportunity for the Black community.”

The San Francisco-based Gap Inc. also said Monday that its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands will provide early empowerment programs, including internships, externships, apprenticeships and training.

The retailer said it will donate $200,000 to support the 15 Percent Pledge.

In the weeks and months ahead, Gap will be disclosing progress it makes on achieving its goals in support of the 15 Percent Pledge.

“Driving lasting change takes time and maniacal focus, and we’re invested for the long-term,” said Kisha Modica, head of equality and belonging at Gap Inc. “As we strive to enable a culture of inclusion and belonging for all, we are excited to partner with the 15 Percent Pledge to accelerate our commitment to increase access and opportunity for Black and Latinx communities.”

Other retailers have already joined the 15 Percent Pledge. Most recently, Crate & Barrel committed to insuring that 15 percent of its products and collaborations are represented by Black businesses, artists and designers by 2024.

U.S. retailers and companies that previously committed to the pledge include Macy’s Inc., InStyle U.S., Sephora, Rent the Runway, West Elm, Yelp and MedMen. Indigo in Canada has also partnered with the 15 Percent Pledge.

“As we approach the one year mark of a pandemic that has decimated Black businesses and communities, it is crucial that companies step up to create economic opportunities for Black people at every level of the workforce,” said Aurora James, founder of the 15 Percent Pledge. “Committing to the pledge is not a Band-aid solution — it requires a comprehensive reevaluation of business as usual, and we are thrilled that Gap Inc. is partnering with us to drive racial equity across retail.”

The 15 Percent Pledge is a 501c3 nonprofit advocacy organization urging major retailers to commit 15 percent of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses. It offers large corporations accountability, support and consulting services with the goal of advocating for and supporting Black-owned businesses.