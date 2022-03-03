Gap Inc. Turns Profitable in 2021 Despite Q4 Loss

Gap Inc., impacted by supply chain issues and ongoing declines at the Gap and Banana Republic brands, incurred a loss of $16 million, or $0.04 a share, in its fourth quarter but took a big swing into profitability for the year overall.

There were also charges related to winding down its European business, but excluding those, the fourth-quarter adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.02.

In the fourth quarter a year ago, Gap Inc. reported a profit of $234 million, or $0.62 a share.

Net sales for the latest quarter increased 2 percent to $4.53 billion, from $4.42 billion in the year-ago period and were down 3 percent compared to the fourth quarter in 2019. Comparable sales last quarter rose 3 percent, and 3 percent compared to the 2019 quarter.

For the year, Gap had a profit of $256 million, or 67 cents a diluted share, versus a loss of $665 million, or $1.78 a share, in 2021. Adjusted earnings per share came to $1.44 for last year.

Net sales reached $16.7 billion, a 21 percent gain over the 2021 period, and a 2 percent gain compared to fiscal year 2019. Comparable sales were up 6 percent year-over-year and increased 8 percent from 2019.

Gap Inc.’s share price fell 2.2 percent or $0.32 cents to $14.25, at the close of the market Thursday.

“After two years of restructuring, including divesting smaller non-strategic brands, transitioning our European market to an asset-light partnership model and shedding underperforming North American stores, our core business is strong and we are poised for balanced growth across our $4 billion lifestyle brands,” said Sonia Syngal, chief executive officer, Gap Inc. “As our teams address near-term disruption from the acute headwinds that muted our fourth-quarter performance, we are confident in our ability to execute against our long-term strategy, capitalizing on our investments in demand-generation, customer loyalty and artificial intelligence to accelerate profitable growth.”

The company indicated that store closures and divestitures reduced net sales by about 9 percentage points last quarter versus 2019, and by 7 percent versus 2019.

Online sales grew 44 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and represented 43 percent of the total business. Fiscal year 2021 online sales grew 57 percent versus 2019 and represented 39 percent of total net sales.

By division, Old Navy’s fourth-quarter net sales were muted in part due to supply chain impacts, but were up 2 percent versus 2019 with comparable sales flat versus 2019. For the year, the brand crossed $9 billion in net sales, up 14 percent compared to fiscal year 2019 with comparable sales up 12 percent versus 2019.

Gap brand’s fourth-quarter net sales declined 13 percent versus 2019, with permanent store closures contributing an estimated 17 percentage points of decline. Global comparable sales increased 3 percent with North America comparable sales up 12 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Fiscal year 2021 net sales were down 12 percent compared to fiscal year 2019, with permanent store closures reducing sales by an estimated 15 percentage points. Global comparable sales for fiscal year 2021 were up 2 percent with North America comparable sales up 12 percent versus 2019.

“Building on its base of a healthier core and right-sized fleet, Gap is set to scale the strong partnerships it established in 2021, from Gap Home with Walmart and Yeezy Gap to its joint venture with Next in Europe, to further extend the brand’s reach and relevancy around the globe,” the company said in its report.

Banana Republic’s fourth-quarter net sales declined 11 percent versus 2019, with permanent store closures contributing an estimated 10 percentage points of the decline. Comparable sales were down 2 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Fiscal year 2021 net sales were down 18 percent compared to fiscal year 2019, with permanent store closures reducing sales by an estimated 10 percentage points. Comparable sales for fiscal year 2021 were down 9 percent versus 2019.

As reported, Banana Republic is adding BR Baby and BR Athletics to its mix this month, as part of what Sandra Stangl, Banana Republic’s president and CEO, described to WWD as the new vision for the business. “We really are aiming to become an iconic lifestyle brand, with both of these launches. Inclusivity is part of it,” she said.

On Thursday, the company cited Banana’s “new premium positioning” and said it has resulted in average unit retail growth, higher basket size and an increase in higher income shoppers.

Athleta, the fastest-growing brand at Gap Inc., saw fourth-quarter net sales up 52 percent versus 2019 with comparable sales up 42 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Fiscal year 2021 net sales were up 48 percent compared to fiscal year 2019 with comparable sales up 39 percent versus 2019. Athleta is on track to hit $2 billion in net sales by fiscal year 2023 led by its digital strength and capabilities, including its growth in the wellness space six months into the launch of AthletaWell, the company said.

For fiscal year 2022, the company expects its reported diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.15. Excluding a net benefit expected from international initiatives, the company expects its adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.85 to $2.05.

The company expects fiscal year 2022 revenue growth to be in the low-single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021 with first-quarter net sales expected to be down mid- to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021.

The company ended fiscal year 2021 with 3,399 store locations in more than 40 countries, of which 2,835 were company-operated.