Gap Inc. will start requiring customers to wear masks in all of its stores in North America starting Aug. 1.

The company said Monday the requirement is a response to the widespread spike in coronavirus cases seen in recent weeks. Gap also seems to be motivated by the wave of other major retailers that require masks in their stores, including Costco, Starbucks, Target, Publix, Apple, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Kohl’s, Home Depot and CVS.

Gap said only small children and people with an underlying medical condition will be exempt from the requirement. Gap Inc. employees are already required to wear masks in stores.

Gap said masks will be required in all North America Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, Athleta and Janie and Jack stores. The retailer will provide disposable masks to customers who need them.