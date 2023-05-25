×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

John Demsey Joins L Catterton as Senior Adviser

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Resort Inspired by Underwater Creatures of Isola Bella Lake

Gap Inc. Narrows Its Loss in Q1

The struggling specialty retailer has long been searching for a new CEO.

A Gap retail store in Beijing.
A Gap retail store in Beijing. VCG via Getty Images

Gap Inc., benefiting from cost cutting and downsizings, managed to sharply reduce its loss in the first quarter this year despite sales declines across its portfolio.

On Thursday, Gap Inc. reported a net loss of $18 million compared to a $162 million net loss a year ago. The operating loss last quarter shrunk to $10 million, from a loss of $197 million in the year-ago period,

Net sales of $3.28 billion for the first quarter ended April 29 were down 6 percent compared to last year, inclusive of an estimated one point foreign exchange headwind and 2 percentage points of negative impact from the sale of Gap China. The company said the sales decline was in line with expectations for a midsingle-digit decline in the quarter.

Related Galleries

Wall Street was impressed with the report and sent Gap Inc.’s share price up 15 percent, or $1.11, to $8.53 in after-market trading.

Store sales decreased 4 percent compared to last year. The company ended the quarter with 3,453 store locations in more than 40 countries, of which 2,601 were company operated.

Online sales decreased 9 percent compared to last year and represented 37 percent of total net sales.

“We continue to take the necessary actions to drive critical change at Gap Inc., ultimately getting us back on a path toward delivering consistent results long-term,” Bob Martin, executive chairman and interim chief executive officer of Gap Inc., said in a statement Thursday. “While the macro and consumer environment remain uncertain, Q1 underscores our ability to deliver improvements to the business including share gains at Old Navy and Gap Brand, adjusted operating margin expansion, reduction in inventory and strength in our balance sheet. The need for lasting change is permeating the organization and I want to express my gratitude to our employees for embracing a new operating model and organizational structure, a renewed focus on our customer, and for their continued belief in our incredible brands.”

“The Gap Inc. board of directors and I have deep appreciation for and confidence in the work that has taken hold under Bobby Martin and the leadership team, with results already showing progress, and more importantly, a collective focus on continued improvement still ahead,” Mayo Shattuck, Gap Inc.’s lead independent director, said in a statement. “As we are engaged toward the appointment of a new Gap Inc. CEO to carry this work into the future, we look forward to the time when we will introduce this great company’s next leader — one who will bring passion, vision and an unwavering focus on the customer.” Martin has been filling in as CEO since July 2022 when Sonia Syngal left the company.

At Old Navy last quarter, net sales reach $1.8 billion, down 1 percent compared to last year. Sales in the quarter were driven by continued strength in the women’s category offset by continued softness in the active and kids’ categories as well as continued slower demand from the lower-income consumer. Comparable sales were down 1 percent.

Gap brand’s net sales reached $692 million last quarter and were down 13 percent compared to last year. Excluding the negative impact from the sale of Gap China, the shutdown of Yeezy Gap and foreign exchange headwinds, net sales were down 1 percent versus last year driven by continued strength in the women’s category offset by continued softness in the active and kids’ categories as well as strategic store closures in North America. Comparable sales were up 1 percent.

At Banana Republic, net sales reached $432 million and were down 10 percent on top of 24 percent growth last year. Sales in the quarter were impacted as the brand lapped outsized growth last year driven by the shift in consumer preferences, the company said. Comparable sales were down 8 percent.

Net sales at Athleta reached $321 million and were down 11 percent compared to last year. Sales in the quarter were impacted by continued product acceptance challenges. Comparable sales were down 13 percent.

“The company is estimating second-quarter net sales could decrease in the mid- to high-single-digit range compared to last year’s net sales of $3.86 billion. As a reminder, the sale of Gap China to Baozun Inc. closed on Jan. 31, 2023. Second-quarter 2022 net sales included approximately $60 million in sales for Gap China,” Gap Inc. indicated.

“The company continues to anticipate that fiscal 2023 net sales could decrease in the low- to midsingle-digit range compared to last year’s net sales of $15.6 billion. Fiscal 2022 net sales included approximately $300 million in sales for Gap China.” Fiscal 2023 will include a 53rd week estimated to positively impact net sales by $150 million.

The company expects second-quarter and fiscal 2023 gross margin expansion compared to the prior year. At the estimated level of sales described above, the company is planning adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses of about $1.3 billion in the second quarter and continues to anticipate approximately $5.2 billion for fiscal 2023. 

Fiscal 2023 capital expenditures are seen in the range of $500 million to $525 million, compared to its prior range of $500 million to $550 million, reflecting lower capital project investments and fewer Old Navy and Athleta store openings than previously contemplated.

.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Hot Summer Bags

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad