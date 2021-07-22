Gap Inc. has revamped its rewards program so that it’s now integrated across the retailer’s four brands — Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta.

The new program, called One Membership. Four Brands, enables shoppers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to pool points earned by shopping one brand with those earned by shopping at any other of the Gap brands, so purchases can be made quicker.

In its announcement today, Gap Inc. said the program will “simplify and streamline” how members can earn and redeem their rewards within the four brands by combining the previous credit card and loyalty programs under Navyist Rewards, Gap Good Rewards, Banana Republic Rewards and Athleta Rewards. As part of the revamped program, “members can shop across all four brands and no matter which brand they enrolled in or how they spend, all of their points will be in one place,” the company indicated.

Each brand still has its own card, but each card can be used for shopping any Gap Inc. brand.

Aside from making it easier for cardmembers and rewards members to earn points and redeem rewards faster, there is a give-back component whereby points can convert into donations to any one of five charitable funds supported by Gap Inc.

“Our goal is to turn our customers into lifelong loyalists by reimagining our rewards program and creating unique, personalized experiences that will make it easier to shop, earn and redeem rewards across our family of brands,” John Strain, Gap Inc.’s chief customer, digital and technology officer, said in a statement. “We’re excited to build on the success of the loyalty program launched last year,” which incorporates customer feedback to create experiences for members.

Gap Inc.’s 37 million-plus cardholders and rewards members have been migrated to the new program.

Under the enhanced program, cardmembers earn five points for every $1 spent across brands and rewards members earn one point for every $1 spent. Members can redeem rewards in $1 (or 100 point) increments, rather than 500 point increments as in the former program, enabling faster accumulation of rewards and quicker redemptions. Rewards members receive special perks, bonuses and access to exclusives.

The new program has set membership tier levels based on annual spend, so the more you spend, the better the benefits. At the low end is the “core” tier for those spending up to $500 annually. They get such benefits as double rewards redemption days, bonus points for quarterly cross-brand purchases and birthday surprises that weren’t specified. They also get free three- to five-day shipping on orders exceeding $50 and access to various exclusives and promotions.

The “enthusiast” level, those spending $501 to $999 annually or a cardholder, get all the benefits offered in the “core” tier, plus other perks.

The “icon” tier, those spending at least $1,000 annually, get all the benefits as the other two tiers, plus other benefits, such as free two- to three-day shipping on orders exceeding $50, free alterations at Banana Republic and access to special events with Athleta.