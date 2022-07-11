Skip to main content
Gap Inc. Stunner: Sonia Syngal Departs

Horacio “Haio” Barbeito will become president and chief executive officer of Old Navy.

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal.
Sonia Syngal Adriana Lee

The revolving door keeps swinging at Gap Inc.

Sonia Syngal, president and chief executive officer, has left her position and from the company’s board, and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Bob Martin, executive chairman of the board.

Syngal’s departure is hardly surprising considering Gap Inc.’s sustained inability to pull itself out of the doldrums. It’s three biggest brands – Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic – have all been faltering for some time, though Old Navy only in the last few seasons after a series of missteps over sizing.

Banana Republic, though still experiencing declining sales as of late, since last fall has exhibited more stylish and appealing collections harking back to the brands safari-style roots. The brand needs to reclaim customers it lost over the years.

Syngal earned the respect of the industry during her early days at Old Navy, where she was instrumental in catapulting the growth of the family apparel business. However, her strengths are in operations and logistics and she is not considered a merchant.

She rose to CEO of Gap Inc. in March 2020, right at the start of the pandemic, and the stock did show some increases for awhile, though the business and the stock started to decline heading into 2022.

With the announcement of her departure, which came late Monday afternoon, the stock fell 3.88 percent in after-hours trading

Also on Monday, the company said that former Walmart executive Horacio “Haio” Barbeito will become president and CEO of Old Navy, the value and family-oriented chain, and Gap’s biggest division. Barbeito will join Old Navy on August 1.

“Haio is a true multi-disciplined retail leader who shares our vision of bringing the democracy of style and service to millions of Old Navy customers, leveraging our greatest assets – our people and our product. We are thrilled for Haio to bring his authentic leadership style to the team, backed by a strong track record of delivering growth through challenging times at complex global organizations,” said Martin. “Particularly in this environment, Haio’s sincere customer empathy, operational excellence, and passion for product and marketing innovation will fuel Old Navy’s competitive strengths on its path to $10 billion, rooted in fun, family, fashion and value.”

Barbeito most recently served as president and CEO of Walmart Canada, where he led more than 70,000 associates and drove significant growth in the online business, Gap said in its announcement. During his 26-year career at Walmart, he served in a variety of leadership roles across merchandising, marketing, supply chain and store operations with global experience in five countries. He has served in CEO roles at Walmart for 10 years, first as president and CEO of Walmart Argentina and Chile before taking the role as CEO of Walmart Canada, where he has spearheaded a modernization effort to grow that market’s omnichannel business.

Mayo Shattuck will continue to serve as lead independent director.

Bob Martin is a 40-year industry veteran with extensive retail experience at corporations including Dillard’s Inc. and Walmart, where he served as CEO of its International division. He has served on the Gap Inc. board since 2002, as lead independent director from 2003 to 2015, and as executive chairman since 2020.

“Leading this great company and our 100,000-strong employees since 2020, through unprecedented challenges for our industry, and society, has been an immense honor. Through it all, Gap Inc. and its dedicated teams have seized change as an opportunity, restructured for future growth, crystallized unique brand identities rooted in cultural relevance and fiercely chased transformation,” said Syngal, in a statement. “With an exceptional and industry-leading CEO for Old Navy now appointed, I am thankful to have the board’s support in stepping down, ushering in a new opportunity for fresh perspective and rejuvenated leadership to carry Gap Inc. forward.

“The company’s co-founders, Doris and Don Fisher, created a lasting and undeniable legacy for Gap Inc. as a company with a heart. It is a home for creatives, innovators, data scientists, operators and customer advocates, to build their careers and break boundaries, just as it enabled me to do the same,” added Syngal.

“My fellow board members and I want to thank Sonia for her steadfast leadership and many contributions to Gap Inc. during her 18 years with us. Most notably, amidst significant global disruption, social unrest and economic instability, Sonia had an immediate impact as Gap Inc. CEO, establishing a clear strategic direction and cultural identity that has united this global enterprise as a force for good with powerful brands poised to stand the test of time,” said Martin. “While a search is underway, the board has complete confidence in the formidable leadership team to guide the company through this transition. And I look forward to championing this incredible team as they continue to write Gap Inc.’s next chapter with grit and passion.”

The company is expecting net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 to decline in the approximately high-single digit range, relatively in-line with its prior expectations.

The company continues to navigate margin headwinds and, as previously communicated, still expects to incur an estimated $50 million of transitory incremental air freight expense in the quarter as well as inflationary costs on raw materials and freight.  In addition, it has taken a more aggressive approach to assortment balancing resulting in increased promotional activity during the quarter, which it expects will have a negative impact on gross margin in the quarter.

Furthermore, the company now anticipates second quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted operating margin percentage to be zero to slightly negative.

 

