×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Martine Sitbon Is Back With a New Fashion Line

Fashion

Karl Lagerfeld is Collaborating with Disney

Beauty

Lauder Sales Decline Over Holidays, But Beat Wall St. Expectations

Gap Inc. Steps Up Outsourcing Its Supply Chain

The $16 billion San Francisco-based retail conglomerate seeks to monetize excess capacity at its distribution centers.

Gap Inc.'s state-of-the-art distribution center in Longview, Texas.
Gap Inc.'s state-of-the-art distribution center in Longview, Texas. Courtesy

Gap Inc. has formed a collaboration with Ware2Go to accelerate its strategy to outsource its supply chain and generate additional revenues.

The collaboration integrates Ware2Go’s supply chain technology and existing warehousing footprint used by different brands and retailers with Gap Inc.’s GPS Platform Services for outsourcing the company’s distribution centers and warehouses, returns processing, customer insights, technical and digital capabilities.

The Ware2Go partnership will act as an accelerator for the GPS Platform business, which was launched last fall to raise revenues. It’s been servicing certain large national brands, whereas the collaboration with Ware2Go will service small- to medium-sized retailers and brands by enabling them to plug into the Gap network.

Related Galleries

“Together we will help SMBs grow their brands with our combined logistics infrastructure and cutting-edge automation,” said Kevin Kuntz, head of global logistics fulfillment at Gap Inc.

“It’s a pay-as-you-go model. You pay for the storage, shipments and labor that you utilize,” said Steve Denton, chief executive officer of the Atlanta-based Ware2Go. “For us, the collaboration with Gap opens up a whole new market around apparel and soft goods. We had a void there.”

Denton defined small- to medium-sized businesses as those generating anywhere from $5 million to $250 million in volume. He said the collaboration with Gap Inc. involves moving product through the supply chain “from factory floor to front door — we do it all.”

Ware2Go’s fulfillment platform incorporates machine learning and data science. The cloud-based platform records sales patterns and offers customized inventory and distribution insights based on customer data. Gap Inc. won’t get access to data from other retailers and brands accumulated by Ware2Go, the two companies indicated.

According to the executives, by outsourcing, retailers and brands can focus more on what they are typically best at — product development and marketing — rather than logistics and fulfillment. The collaboration will also enable brands and retailers to more easily enter the U.S.

The collaboration is an extension of Gap Inc.’s business relationship with UPS, which owns Ware2Go and has long handled incoming and outgoing Gap Inc. parcels.

Ware2Go has 35 warehouse partners in its network and now adds Gap’s distribution centers in North America. Ware2Go already works with many small- and medium-sized businesses as well as larger companies such as Coca-Cola and Thrasio, an Amazon aggregator. Gap does not disclose the large brands that work with its GPS Platform service.

The Gap strategy is reminiscent of American Eagle Outfitters‘ acquisition of Quiet Logistics in 2021 for $350 million in cash, building upon its acquisition of logistics firm AirTerra earlier in the year to enhance its supply chain capabilities and extend them to other brands and retailers.

Gap Inc. in recent years has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into modernizing its supply chain, including opening a “state-of-the-art,” $140 million, 850,000-square-foot distribution center in Longview, Texas. It was built to service the growing online business.

Gap Inc. has 13 distribution centers situated on six campuse in the U.S. and one in Canada, several of which have transformed into highly automated, cross-channel fulfillment centers which the company refers to as “customer experience centers.” In addition to Longview, the distribution centers are located in Fresno, California; Phoenix; Groveport, Ohio; Gallatin, Tennessee; Fishkill, New York, and Brampton, Ontario.

Several Gap Inc. distribution centers are rigged with such technology advancements as sort orbs with robotic arms geared to quickly and accurately sort batches of units destined for multiple online orders; automated storage and retrieval systems with automated cranes that race up and down aisles of storage space to stash away or retrieve thousands of cases; unit sorters for high-speed sortation of small lightweight items, and robotic baggers to quickly and efficiently wrap e-commerce orders.

“We want to monetize what we have built. We have made some large strategic investments over the years and have a lot of capability,” Kuntz said.

He said Gap Inc.’s supply chain has kept up with its demand online, which has grown significantly through the pandemic, but has excess capacity to service non-Gap Inc. brands. Kuntz said Gap’s distribution centers are about 80 percent utilized, with some having the capacity to handle a million units a day, meaning they have about the 200,000 unit capacity available.

For several seasons, Gap has experienced slowing sales due to internal factors such as fashion misses and store closings, as well as external factors, contributing to the excess supply chain capacity.

Many small- to medium-sized brands and retailers already use third-party logistics companies, though according to Denton, “89 percent have their own warehouses, but they need optionality to expand.”

According to a Ware2Go survey of SMBs:

  • 74 percent of SMBs believe the future of fulfillment is shared, co-warehousing models that allow SMBs to easily scale;
  • 89 percent of SMBs report they own and operate at least one warehouse; 47 percent have explored more flexible warehouse strategies over the last two years;
  • 65 percent of SMBs are actively planning over the next one to two years to make either short- or long-term investments to expand leased warehousing space, and
  • 90 percent of respondents stated they would be open to sharing a warehouse with another retail brand and outsourcing fulfillment to that retailer.

“The future of fulfillment looks like SMBs owning zero warehouses,” Denton contended. “Our merchants want to remain focused on growing their business and product portfolios, and not worry about the ins and outs of their inventory placement or building up a labor workforce to support peak season.”

Gap Inc.’s state-of-the-art distribution center in Longview, Texas.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Hot Summer Bags

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gap Inc. Steps Up Efforts to Outsource Its Supply Chain

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad