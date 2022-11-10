×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani Looks Toward Retirement

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Conjures a Gingerbread Christmas Fantasy at Harrods

Fashion

A ‘Youthquake’ Is Redefining American Fashion

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

The partnership could give a much-needed lift to the struggling Gap brand.

GP ON-FIGURE MARKETING
An ad image from GapKids campaign. Jack O'Connor

Gap Inc., in a potential boon to its distribution, is partnering up with Amazon Fashion in the U.S. and Canada to offer thousands of Gap brand products.

The partnership, unveiled Thursday, includes what Gap described as “basic, modern essentials for the family,” including hoodies, T-shirts, denim, socks, underwear and sleepwear for adults, teens, kids and babies.

The launch also includes babyGap-branded nursery furniture and baby gear like strollers, bassinets, cribs and other items.

The products are already available on Amazon.com.

Related Galleries

The development apparently went over well with Wall Street, which on Thursday afternoon pushed Gap Inc. stock up 6.8 percent, or $0.72, to $11.35, although the market had a huge rally following the Consumer Price Index report on slowing inflation.

“Collaborating with Amazon Fashion provides us a new channel to deliver Gap’s modern American essentials to even more customers in the U.S. and Canada,” said Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive officer of the Gap brand. “We are excited to take this step with Amazon Fashion, to expand our product offering and to deepen our connection with consumers through the Gap brand store.” 

“At Amazon Fashion, we continuously expand our product offerings for our customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “We’re excited to make shopping for Gap products even more convenient for customers with fast, free Prime delivery.”

“This is the first time that Gap is selling its products in Amazon stores,” a Gap spokeswoman told WWD. “The product sold in Amazon stores is an assortment of the same product that is offered in Gap stores and online, so this product is not exclusive to Amazon.” 

Products have become available for purchase at Amazon.com/Gap or by searching “Gap” on mobile devices or desktop computers. The collection will feature thousands of items for the family, all available for purchase with Amazon’s customer service including fast, free Prime delivery.

Delta Children, a family-owned company that designs children’s furniture, has created babyGap-branded nursery furniture and a baby gear collection in a deal facilitated by Gap’s licensing agency, IMG. The new line, available on gap.com, Deltachildren.com and Amazon.com, includes cribs and crib mattresses with accompanying crib bedding, as well as recliners, strollers, bassinets and swaddles, with additional categories expected soon. 

The Amazon news is a positive for Gap Inc., following a string of setbacks, including the premature cessation of the collaboration with Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after disagreements between the two parties on how the agreement was being executed as well as Ye’s antisemitic comments. In September, the company told its employees it would wind down the partnership, and subsequently pulled all of the Yeezy Gap products from the shelves.

The company is continuing to search for a CEO since the sudden departure of Sonia Syngal in July. She has been succeeded on an interim basis by Bob Martin, executive chairman of the board.

The $16.7 billion Gap Inc. has had a sustained inability to pull itself out of the doldrums. Its three biggest brands — Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic — have all been faltering for some time, though Old Navy only in the last few seasons after a series of missteps over sizing and fashion miscues.

Banana Republic, though still experiencing declining sales as of late, since the fall has exhibited more stylish and appealing collections harking back to the brand’s safari-style roots. 

There have been concerns over Gap Inc.’s inventory levels and costs, though the firm’s pack-and-hold strategy and lower inventory purchases this year as well as some lower costs because of the discontinuation of air transport of merchandise should help Gap’s financial results going forward.

The combination of macroeconomic issues and persistent internal issues dragged Gap into the red during the second quarter ended July 30, when the group lost $49 million, compared to a profit of $258 million in the year-ago quarter. Net sales of $3.86 billion were down 8 percent compared to last year’s $4.2 billion. Comparable sales were down 10 percent year-over-year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Hot Summer Bags

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gap Partners With Amazon on Distribution Deal

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad