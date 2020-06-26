Kanye West is going back to the Gap – where he used to be a store associate.

The specialty retailer will start carrying a Yeezy line from the music and fashion disruptor online and in store next year.

“This partnership brings the relationship between West and Gap full circle, as Kanye worked in a Gap store as a teen growing up in Chicago,” Gap said.

Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap brand, said, “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership.”

The Yeezy design studio will develop the line under West’s creative direction. It will include basics for men, women and kids at “accessible price points.”

West maintains sole ownership of the Yeezy brand, which the statement said was valued at $2.9 billion in April. All of Gap Inc., which also includes Banana Republic and Old Navy, has a market capitalization of $3.8 billion.

Under the partnership, Gap and Yeezy both benefit as the business grows with Yeezy “receiving royalties and potential equity related to sales achievement.”