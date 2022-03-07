Gap’s spring campaign champions individuality and the freedom to be yourself.

Conceived by Gap global creative director Len Peltier and shot by Zoey Grossman, the ads highlight champions for social justice, environmentalism and women’s rights, among other causes.

The campaign features Harlem-based fashion designer and style influencer Dapper Dan, along with model Shalom Harlow; Kai-Isaiah Jamal, a non-binary trans-visibility artist; humanitarian and model Indira Scott; environmental activist and Burkinabe model, Georgia Badiel-Liberty, and body-positivity activist and model Clementine Desseaux, among others.

In the video, Jamal recites a verse he wrote entitled “Dream of Freedom. Dream of Me.”

“As a brand rooted in modern American optimism, we celebrate what it means to be your true self today,” said Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. “This campaign is an honest reflection of individuals shaping culture by embracing their own paths — not what has been historically or traditionally defined for them, but what they define to be true for themselves. The campaign creative captures these creators pioneering a more inclusive, accepting world and putting their own distinctive stamp on American style.”

The ads break March 8 across out-of-home media and digital, and will appear on TV and streaming video.

Dapper Dan in a special-edition Dap Gap hoodie. courtesy image.

Dapper Dan and Gap also collaborated an a special edition Dap Gap hoodie, which will drop exclusively online on March 10.

The cast showcases their individual style, highlighting versatile classics such as khaki shorts, ’90s loose-fit denim and khakis, varsity sweaters, vintage soft hoodies, oversize parkas and classic colorful pocket T-shirts. One-hundred percent of Gap’s denim and khakis are made through Washwell, Gap’s water saving program that uses at least 20 percent less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods.

