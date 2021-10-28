Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Business

Rent the Runway Stock Falls After IPO

Business

Loro Piana Names New CEO

Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top Neiman Marcus Executive, Dies at 68

Those who knew Gerald Barnes considered him a renaissance man.

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top
Gerald Alan Barnes

Gerald Alan Barnes, a 35-year veteran of Neiman Marcus who held top positions on both the stores and do-com sides of the luxury business, died Tuesday at his home in Dallas with his family at his side, after a battle with lung cancer. Barnes was 68.

Described by many as a seasoned executive and a renaissance man, Barnes could prepare a multicourse gourmet dinner, draw a floor plan and talk with authority on historical events, the news of the day or investment strategies. He was also an active Instagrammer, posting images of and capturing the essence of fashion shows, taking great joy in when he got 100-plus likes on the social media platform.

Barnes began his career in retail fashion at the former Woodward & Lothrop department store as a men’s buyer, where he met his wife Debra while folding polyester pants. He joined Neiman Marcus in 1983, where he rose up the ranks, eventually in 2009 ascending to president and chief executive officer of Neiman Marcus Direct, overseeing the dot-com and catalogue businesses. He later got promoted to executive vice president of merchandising over all Neiman Marcus stores and e-commerce. He retired in 2018 and spent the next three years reading voraciously and pursuing a new passion, golf, enjoying the outdoors and walking the full 18-hole course.

“Gerald and I worked together at the Neiman Marcus Group for over 30 years in many different roles,” said Karen Katz, the former CEO of the Dallas-based company. “He loved and appreciated quality and luxury and deeply understood the luxury consumer and what made them tick. He was an early adopter in the world of e-commerce and pushed the Neiman Marcus team and our vendor partners to understand this was the future of retail. This was early 2000s. He never sought out the spotlight and was happy to stay in the background, but he was no pushover. He was a very good negotiator and approached it in a way that was always win-win.…We lost one of the good ones in Gerald.”
“We were work best friends,” said Brendan Hoffman, president and CEO-designee of Wolverine World Wide Inc. “When I ran Neiman Marcus Direct as president and CEO from 2002 to 2008, Gerald was EVP and chief merchandising officer and my right-hand man. We traveled together constantly. He looked very debonair and great in a suit with his silver hair, and he just had this warm personality. The two people I looked to for how to be a good father was my own father and Gerald. He put family first. As a business partner, he had a terrific sense of style and was a great chief merchant in terms of identifying emerging trends, working with designers and brands and motivating his team. I remember going to market with him, he used to say, ‘That’s as cute as can be.’ That was his highest praise for something he thought was going to be a winner.”
Wendy Kahn, president of the branded division of PSS which includes Derek Lam 10 Crosby and ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo, and a former president of Valentino North America, said, “Gerald could be a tough in conversations and strong, but he had this ease and grace and was mannered — there was no fuss. You wanted to do more business with him. Neiman Marcus was a real source of pride for hm, but he was never too caught up in the industry. He truly valued his family.”
John Koryl, a former Neiman Marcus president and currently president of the Canadian Tire Corp., said he had the good fortune of sometimes traveling to European fashion weeks with Barnes. “What struck me is he knew and was loved by everyone, not just in the business, but the receptionist at the hotel, the server at a local coffee shop, his favorite driver in Paris. Seeing this and his ability to stay connected with his wife Debbie and his children during these long trips showed me the humanity and genuine love he had for his family and everyone he touched. He will be missed.”

Outside of his professional career, Barnes was a master chef, though he called himself a cook. He delighted in planning meals, matching them with the perfect wine, and finding the finest ingredients. He kept his recipes meticulously recorded and shared them, and would hold makeshift cooking classes for friends in his kitchen, which he designed himself. “When we traveled to the European shows over the years, those of us around him learned about foods we had never heard of and he dedicated himself to making sure we understand the beauty in them,” recalled Katz. In 2004, Barnes converted to Judaism to model commitment to his daughters as they began their bat mitzvah training.

Barnes is survived by his wife, Debra; his daughters Sophie and Lily, and his sisters Barbara Saporito and Margaret Anne Hilliard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Temple Emanu-El of Dallas, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas or UT Southwestern, where Barnes received care in his last months. A memorial service will be held at Temple Emanu-El of Dallas on Monday, 11 a.m. The service will also be on Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83484072219 – Meeting ID: 834 8407 221.

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Obit: Gerald Alan Barnes, Former Top

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad