Givenchy Adds First Los Angeles-area Store to Its Fleet of Nine U.S. Locations

Givenchy is in expansion mode.

The French luxury brand has opened a new store on tony Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with an ephemeral space stocked with a full array of Givenchy’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections for men and women.

“Opening on Rodeo Drive marks an important milestone for Givenchy as we continue to scale our business both in the U.S. and internationally,” noted Renaud de Lesquen, Givenchy’s chief executive officer. “At this temporary boutique, the spirit of Parisian chic meets California style in collections by creative director Matthew M. Williams.”

The 6,500-square-foot space at 413 North Rodeo Drive is filled with the label’s fall 2023 collection and product assortment that features Williams’ sharp tailoring, signature worked denim and modern eveningwear.

This is only a temporary location for the company founded in 1952 by couturier Hubert de Givenchy and sold to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 1988. Next year, a permanent Givenchy location will open on the same luxury shopping street filled with other LVMH-owned brands including Tiffany & Co., Dior, Loewe, Loro Piana, Celine and Louis Vuitton.

This new venue marks Givenchy’s ninth U.S. freestanding store. It also has a boutique at South Coast Plaza, an upscale shopping destination 50 miles south of Los Angeles in Costa Mesa.

The Rodeo Drive store has a unique design that blurs boundaries through an elevated minimalist approach. It leverages contrasting tones and materials that mix sharp and soft tones with industrial and natural influences. Around the store are sculptures merging art with fashion done in collaboration with British artist Ewan MacFarlane.

The Voyou bag. Owen Kolasinski/owenkolas.com

Highlighted inside the store is Givenchy’s new Voyou handbag, a hobo-style piece that blends French style with an American biker aesthetic. Also available will be the label’s Marshmallow wedges in seasonal colors from the recently launched Plage capsule collection, which debuted in April with beach club staples, sailor stripes, pearls and pink, chain motifs and delicately woven macramé.

Black and white are the predominant tones for this new capsule collection designed with pieces that are easy for layering. Linen is knitted into bikinis and cover-ups in black or sandy beige. This is the first time Williams, appointed in 2020 as Givenchy’s creative director for men’s and women’s, has designed swimwear for the house.

The collection is also filled with nautical stripes, worn with sun-faded or distressed jean shorts and denim mules, perfect for the California lifestyle.