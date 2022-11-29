×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Givenchy Opens Boutique in Phipps Plaza in Atlanta

The boutique will feature the full array of Givenchy ready-to-wear for women and men, accessories and exclusive capsule collections.

Givenchy in Atlanta
The Givenchy store in Phipps Plaza in Atlanta. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Givenchy has set up shop at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta in time for the holiday season.

Spanning more than 2,500 square feet, the boutique is the brand’s eighth freestanding store in the U.S. It showcases the full array of Givenchy’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and exclusive capsule collections.

This Givenchy location is the second in the U.S. to present the house’s reinvented retail concept, based on a natural stone-gray palette with contrasting tones, textures and materials that reconcile matte and rough, sharp and soft, and industrial and natural elements. The first store with the reinvented retail concept is the 3,500-square-foot location at 94 Greene Street in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, which opened in July.

Givenchy joins such other designer brands in Phipps Plaza as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Fendi and Dior.

“It’s very exciting for all of us at Givenchy to join the retail community at Phipps Plaza, a premiere upscale shopping destination in one of the most vibrant and cosmopolitan destinations in the United States. This prime location offers us the opportunity to connect directly with Givenchy’s fast-growing fan base in a highly engaging environment,” said Renaud de Lesquen, chief executive officer of Givenchy.

At the opening, the store will showcase the spring 2023 pre-collection, featuring creative director Matthew M. Williams’ signature sharp tailoring, reworked denim and the house’s accessories, including handbags, small leather goods and footwear. As a highlight, the boutique will unveil the new Givenchy x Bstroy capsule, which, as reported earlier this month, was created in collaboration with the New York-based streetwear label founded by Atlanta natives Brick Owens and Dieter Grams. It is accompanied by limited-edition NFTs.

Central to the store’s decor are mannequin sculptures conceived in collaboration with the British artist Ewan McFarlane. In a conceptual display, the lifelike figures appear in striking positions and pose like a freestanding art installation.

