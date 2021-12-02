Golden Goose Opens at JK Iguatemi in São Paulo, Brazil

Italian brand Golden Goose has opened its first retail outpost in Latin America at JK Iguatemi, Brazil’s luxury shopping conglomerate in São Paulo.

Golden Goose will also be available for purchase in Iguatemi’s new 365 platform, the retailer’s first foray into the e-commerce sector.

“We are really looking forward to expanding our Golden family and our community in such a dynamic and vivid market like São Paulo,” said Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of Golden Goose.

The 1,100-square-foot store is inspired by the brand’s Venetian headquarters and Italian heritage. Venetian wallpaper covers the long walls, while the herringbone floor is made of antiqued recovered Italian wood, which runs throughout the store.

The gold-chromed industrial furnishings feature wheels and travel-stamp-like stickers reminiscent of those collected in a passport while traveling, an homage to the idea of “journey,” one of Golden Goose’s main pillars.

The store will carry a footwear collection sold only at JK Iguatemi, alongside men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories and footwear.

Also available will be the brand’s Sneakers Maker service, giving customers the opportunity to have an exclusive one-to-one co-creation experience with the brand’s artisans. Customers will be able to create a one-of-a-kind sneaker.

