EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Moves to Buy Back Sean John Brand

Italian Fashion and Textile Sector On Track for Full Recovery

Golden Goose Opens at JK Iguatemi in São Paulo, Brazil

The store will also offer the brand's renowned Sneakers Maker service.

Golden Goose
The new Golden Goose store in JK Iguatemi in São Paulo, Brazil. LUPREZIA

Italian brand Golden Goose has opened its first retail outpost in Latin America at JK Iguatemi, Brazil’s luxury shopping conglomerate in São Paulo.

Golden Goose will also be available for purchase in Iguatemi’s new 365 platform, the retailer’s first foray into the e-commerce sector.

“We are really looking forward to expanding our Golden family and our community in such a dynamic and vivid market like São Paulo,” said Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of Golden Goose.

The 1,100-square-foot store is inspired by the brand’s Venetian headquarters and Italian heritage. Venetian wallpaper covers the long walls, while the herringbone floor is made of antiqued recovered Italian wood, which runs throughout the store.

The gold-chromed industrial furnishings feature wheels and travel-stamp-like stickers reminiscent of those collected in a passport while traveling, an homage to the idea of “journey,” one of Golden Goose’s main pillars.

The store will carry a footwear collection sold only at JK Iguatemi, alongside men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories and footwear.

Also available will be the brand’s Sneakers Maker service, giving customers the opportunity to have an exclusive one-to-one co-creation experience with the brand’s artisans. Customers will be able to create a one-of-a-kind sneaker.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Golden Goose Taps Stellar Cast for Streetwear Collection Launch

Golden Goose Unveils New State-of-the-Art Headquarters

Maureen Chiquet on Golden Goose Potential as Permira Acquisition Is Finalized

Golden Goose Fine-tunes Its Co-Creation Concept

Nordstrom Opens Golden Goose Pop-up in Manhattan Flagship

 

