As Memorial Day approaches, contemporary brands are meeting their customers where they are — by setting up shop in the Hamptons. Brands such as Ramy Brook, Veronica Beard and Goop are all establishing a foothold in eastern Long Island, N.Y. RAMY BROOK Ramy Brook, the contemporary sportswear firm, will open a 500-square-foot pop-up at 28B Jobs Lane in Southampton on Friday. It will stay open through Labor Day, and is the company’s first pop-up. The pop-up will be open seven days a week.

The store will carry the spring 2021 collection, as well as the newly launched swimwear and cover-ups and the brand’s Crazy Strong candle line. While there won’t be any exclusive apparel at the pop-up, each customer will receive a custom, reusable shopping bag with their purchase, which is exclusive to the Southampton store.

The inside features Ramy Brook's signature orange fixtures and space to shop comfortably, and there will be outside seating to hang out.

“I have loved the Hamptons since I experienced my first share house the summer after I graduated college,” said Ramy Brook Sharp, chief executive officer and creative director. “A few years later, I met my husband at a bar in Southampton and it’s been our happy place ever since,” Sharp said.

Ramy Brook has one freestanding store at 980 Madison Avenue and is on the hunt for other units. “We believe in brick-and-mortar and are actively looking for other opportunities in different markets,” Sharp said.

VERONICA BEARD

Veronica Beard opened a permanent shop at 84B Main Street in Southampton on May 20. This marks the brand’s 15th U.S. store opening since its retail debut in August 2016. The shop is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Southampton has been our family’s summer destination for the last 20 years. We’re so excited and nostalgic to open Veronica Beard Main Street, the heart of Hamptons shopping,” said Veronica Miele Beard, who founded the company with her sister-in-law, Veronica Swanson Beard.

Swanson Beard said she is excited to have a Southampton location where they have spent so much time and have so many friends. “It’s a place we’ve always dreamed of having a store and can’t wait for the summer to begin,” she said

The 2,562-square-foot boutique is the largest Veronica Beard store to date. There are floral photographs from Claiborne Swanson Frank’s “Flower” series hanging throughout the boutique. Namay Samay fabrics from India create a warm feeling with rich aubergine tones which is contrasted by lighter Samuel & Sons fringe that lines the curtains.

The shop offers the brand’s full ready-to-wear, jeans and footwear collections, along with a selection of curated third-party products.

GOOP

Goop has also opened a seasonal shop in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

The brand has returned to the Hamptons for the fifth year in a row. The 1,600-square-foot shop at 4 Bay Street has been updated to feel airier and lighter with clean white tones and natural fibers mixed with elements of brass. The space is designed for shoppers to drop in and stay awhile and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a living room with Gwyneth ivory boucle chairs from the Goop x CB2 collection, and expanded room for fashion, including a section featuring the G. Label collection, and a dedicated area for home, with essentials for outdoor entertaining, gifting and the beach. In addition, the jewelry area has been revamped to carry a larger assortment. The shop features a wide assortment of clean beauty staples and a wellness apothecary.

Among the jewelry brands in the shop, which has been edited for the Hamptons, are Shay Jewelry, Nancy Newberg and Prasi Fine Jewelry, as well as some of Goop’s favorite brands such as Foundrae, Suzanne Kalan, Gigi Clouzeau, Sophie Ratner and Bondeye Jewelry.

For fashion, pre-fall and fall collections highlight styles from Ciao Lucia, LemLem, Bird + Knoll, Jade Swim, Bondi Born and A.Emery, in addition to G. Label. The Home assortment includes essentials for entertaining including such brands as Foundrae glassware, Richard Brendon barware and Edie Parker.

The clean beauty apothecary is packed with skin care, makeup and body care from such brands as Westman Atelier, Augustinus Bader and Ilia, along with Goop’s own collection of clean skin care, skin-boosting ingestibles and artisanal fragrances. The shop is also carrying an assortment of wellness items, including the Goop Wellness Double-Sided Wang Vibrator. JACADI PARIS In the world of children’s wear, contemporary children’s fashion house, Jacadi Paris will open its first ever global pop-up in East Hampton at 37 Newtown Lane, Unit #3, in East Hampton on Thursday. It will remain open throughout the fall 2021 season. The 1,000 square-foot shop will highlight the spring/summer collections, along with various Jacadi pieces, such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories. “Jacadi is honored to be opening our first ever pop-up in East Hampton. As a quintessential French brand that is anchored in tradition and inclusion, we look forward to hosting the families of the Hamptons in our boutique,” said Julie Bourgeois, Jacadi North America chief executive officer. Jacadi’s collections are geared to girls and boys, ages 0-12 years old. Jacadi Paris has 270 boutiques across 39 countries.

